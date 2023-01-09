Economists consulted by the Power360 estimate that the acts of vandalism practiced by right-wing extremists in Brasília on Sunday (8.jan.2023) should cause noise in the financial market. In the view of experts, political instability has the potential to drive away foreign investment in Brazil.

The chief economist of alpha bankLuís Otávio Leal, states that it is necessary to “housekeeping brake”. According to him, the foreign investor “you are not going to put money in a place where you can have this type of manifestation constantly”.

“If foreign investors begin to question Brazilian institutions, we are going to have problems”he declared.

the depredation “it seems to have been an isolated act”according to Leal. “At the opening [do mercado], it may still have some jitters, but it’s something that shouldn’t be kept. It will depend on the next few days.” said.

Economist André Perfeito also believes that the market will react negatively this Monday (9.jan), but the effects should not continue in the medium or long term. He says the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) “You have to position yourself to resolve this as quickly as possible. Apparently now it’s a little clearer that he’s going to be able to take the reins.”.

On the other hand, economic consultant Zeina Latif assesses that the acts do not have the power to shake the Brazilian economy: “The channel would be for the deterioration of consumer, business and investor confidence in a more lasting way. I do not believe”.

She says, however, that the extremist action “reinforces the task of pacifying the country, as division weakens Lula”.

Foreign capital

Foreign investors withdrew BRL 20 million from B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, this month until Wednesday (4.jan), latest data available. The data consider initial offerings (IPOs) and secondary offerings (follow-ons).