An appointment as a career soldier should not be possible if someone has been convicted of incitement to hatred. (Archive image) © Henning Kaiser/dpa

Suspected cases of extremism in the Bundeswehr are decreasing. A law is intended to ensure that soldiers with the appropriate attitude are excluded – without lengthy judicial disciplinary proceedings.

Berlin – The Bundeswehr wants to remove soldiers with extremist views from the troops more quickly in the future. The cabinet in Berlin passed a corresponding draft law.

“This creates a new reason for dismissal for all soldiers who are recognized as extremists,” said deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann in Berlin.

According to a statement, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) said that it would be possible in the future to dismiss recognized extremists from the Bundeswehr without lengthy judicial disciplinary proceedings.

Significant decrease in suspected extremism

According to the information, an appointment as a career soldier should not be possible in principle if someone has been convicted of incitement to hatred by a German court. Career soldiers who have already been appointed lose this status if they are convicted.

The Military Shielding Service (MAD) recently recorded a significant decrease in cases of suspected extremism in the Bundeswehr. At the turn of the year 2022/23, 962 cases were processed – a year earlier there were 1452 cases. Suspected cases of right-wing extremism were again at the top, but they declined. dpa