Video shows that ex-minister Gonçalves Dias passes by the floor and checks if doors are closed almost 30 minutes later

One of the images from the internal security circuit of the Palácio do Planalto on January 8th shows the moment when an extremist kicks open the door that gives access to the office of the Presidency of the Republic.

The images were released on Saturday (22.Apr.2023) by the GSI (Institutional Security Office) by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes – published on Friday (21.Apr).

The Presidency’s office is on the 3rd floor of the Planalto Palace. The extremist breaks the lock on a glass door at 3:56 pm and gives access to other extremists.

Former GSI Minister General Marco Gonçalves Dias appears at the scene about 30 minutes later. He checks that doors are closed and starts typing on his cell phone.

At 3:58 pm, Major José Eduardo Natale, a member of the GSI, appears in the images walking around the site and talking to demonstrators. In another camera, it is possible to see Natale giving water to extremists near the entrance to the Presidency’s office minutes later.

GSI SYSTEM FAILURE

Despite the GSI interim minister, Ricardo Cappelli, having announced at 9:38 am this Sunday (April 23, 2023) that everyone would have access to the images, not all content is available. The access links informed by the agency showed failures over the weekend and the current link still did not have all the images from the 8th of January until the publication of this report.

INVASION OF THE THREE POWERS

Around 3 pm on Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. The extremists also used the carpet in the Senate of “slide”.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court.

The radicals also graffitied the statue “The Justice”made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in Brazilian soccer team T-shirts, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They called themselves patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow President Lula’s government.