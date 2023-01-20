Two days after turning himself in to the police, electrician and taxi driver Alan Diego dos Santos Rodrigues confessed to having placed the bomb in a truck near Brasília airport. This Thursday (19), he gave testimony to the Department for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime of the Civil Police of the Federal District.

Investigations proved Rodrigues’ involvement in the failed attack, with security camera footage recording the electrician leaving the bomb at the scene. In his testimony, Rodrigues admitted responsibility and said he had received from businessman George Washington de Oliveira, arrested on December 24, the artifact that would be installed on the fenders of the tank truck with more than 60,000 liters of fuel.

According to the DF Civil Police, the testimony confirmed Oliveira’s version, who had said that the idea of ​​installing a bomb came from Rodrigues in the extremist camp in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília. The businessman produced the bomb and passed the device on to the electrician and journalist Wellington Macedo de Souza, who is on the run, and was the one who drove the car to the vicinity of the airport.

The three suspects became defendants on Monday (16) for the crime of Article 251 of the Penal Code, which deals with putting life, physical integrity or property at risk by means of an explosion. The penalty in this case is imprisonment from three to six years and a fine.

George Washington was also denounced for being found with arms and ammunition. In the case of illegal possession of a permitted firearm, the prison sentence is two to four years. With regard to weapons for restricted use, the penalty is three to six years in jail.

On the afternoon of Tuesday (17), Rodrigues turned himself in to the Civil Police of Mato Grosso. The attempt to explode a bomb in a tanker truck that was parked near Brasília airport took place on Christmas Eve. After the statement, the electrician was taken to the Penitentiary System of the Federal District, where he will remain at the disposal of Justice.