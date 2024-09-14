Home policy

Sonja Thomaser

The migration debate has made the AfD in Brandenburg more radical. The extremism researcher warns of Nazification.

Potsdam – The AfD is facing the Brandenburg election According to extremism researcher Gideon Botsch, the population has become more radical in the course of the migration debate. “The language has become significantly more radical, the behavior has become significantly more radical and there is a tendency towards Nazification,” said the political science professor at the University of Potsdam to the German Press Agency (dpa).

On September 22nd, a new state parliament will be elected in Brandenburg.

Before Brandenburg election – AfD radicalizes its own language, according to researchers

“The more shrill the tone from the democratic parties becomes, especially on immigration issues, and the more absurd and hysterical the proposed measures become, the more the AfD radicalizes its own language,” he said. “These are the things that have been said behind closed doors so far.”

The Brandenburg Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies the AfD state association as a suspected case of right-wing extremism.

AfD narrowly ahead of SPD ahead of Brandenburg election

Before the state elections, the AfD is ahead of the SPD in polls – but with different margins. ZDF-Politbarometer Extra from Friday, the AfD reaches 29 percent, the SPD comes in at 26 percent. In the Brandenburg trend for the ARD As of Thursday, the AfD is at 27 percent, closely followed by the SPD with 26 percent.

Election polls are always subject to uncertainty. Basically, they only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the election outcome.

According to researchers, democratic parties provide templates to the AfD

Since the suspected Islamist attack in Solingen that left three people dead, there has been a debate about a stricter asylum policy. “This is the area that the AfD can successfully address, especially if the democratic parties keep giving it opportunities and templates to make a name for itself,” said the researcher.

In his opinion, the AfD has a high proportion of core voters in Brandenburg. “There is a growing milieu in which voting for the AfD is a matter of course – and this milieu is becoming increasingly dominant in some regions of Brandenburg and is putting pressure on those who want to vote differently,” said Botsch.

“It has become difficult in some regions and towns to say: ‘I’m voting for one of the democratic parties.'” However, according to the scientist, being a regular voter and voting out of protest are not mutually exclusive. Post-election surveys from past elections have shown this.

AfD targets young people

The extremism researcher sees this summer’s trend as “an open appearance of younger to very young people in the AfD environment, mostly male-dominated, but also women among them,” in his assessment. “This overlaps with the young to very young men who have rediscovered a neo-Nazi style of the past decades in terms of fashion,” said Botsch.

However, the political science professor believes that younger supporters are not decisive for the election. In the Thuringian election, the AfD had, according to a MDR-Analysis by Infratest dimap shows a particularly high share of votes among 18- to 24-year-olds at 38 percent. (so with dpa)