Minister defends the need to balance economic development with sustainability and effective social results

The minister Alexandre Silveira (Minas e Energia) said again this Tuesday (June 16, 2024) that the energy transition “will happen for better or for worse”, but, according to him, “extremes do not contribute”.

“The green economy will prevail in one way or another. We hope it will be with global awareness. It began on the basis of sustainability, but today it is a major global economic front.”, stated Silveira.

According to the minister, “Passing the herd would lead us to economic isolation”. The speech is in reference to the statement by the former Minister of the Environment, the deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), at a ministerial meeting in April 2020. At the time, Salles suggested that the government should take advantage of journalistic coverage of the covid-19 pandemic to simplify rules for the advancement of agribusiness and make environmental protection regulations more flexible.

On the other hand, according to Silveira, “We also cannot fail to recognize and fight for global governance, and we cannot pay the price for ideological guesswork”.

“I believe in the path of political debate so that we can continue to advance these policies that balance economic development with sustainability and effective social fruits, implementing public policies to leave benefits for society”, he added.

Next to the minister Rui Costafrom the Civil House, Silveira has been leading the defense of agendas that contradict part of the government, especially the minister Marina Silvaof the Environment, but they have the support of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Among these topics are oil exploration in the Equatorial Margin, at Foz do Amazonas.

Silveira spoke on the panel “Green Agenda and Economic Development”, at the 12th Lisbon Legal Forum, in Portugal.

Read more:

“GILMARPALOOZA”

O 12th Lisbon Forumpromoted by Gilmar in Portugal, is a tradition and was named “Gilmarpalooza” – a combination of the names of the dean and the music festival Lollapalooza originated in Chicago (USA) and whose Brazilian version is held every year in São Paulo with a multitude of bands from many places.

Host of the Lisbon event, Gilmar invited all the STF ministers – who were divided:

The initial program included all the STF ministers. The official document with all the forum panels and their participants had been published by Poder360 on June 13th. After publication, the event organizers contacted this digital newspaper and said that it was still a preliminary list and subject to change – although there were no reservations in the archive regarding this possibility.

Below, the updated numbers for “Gilmarpalooza” – in parentheses, the number of authorities from each sphere of power that appeared in the initial program:

5 STF ministers (there were 10);

12 STJ ministers (still 12);

2 TCU ministers (there were 7);

1 TSE minister (there were 5);

5 Lula ministers (there were 14);

4 State governors (there were 9);

5 senators (there were 8);

Arthur Lira + 5 deputies (there were 7).

WHO PAYS

The STF has repeatedly declared that it does not pay the costs of private travel for ministers, who are free to accept invitations to lectures and seminars. It is not clear this time whether each authority present at the forum will pay their own expenses or whether the organizers will pay for tickets, accommodation and food.

The Court’s responsibility is to pay for the security of ministers, no matter where they are. Even if traveling for a private activity, all 11 magistrates have the right to be accompanied by a police officer.

Barroso had said on June 10 that there is a “lack in understanding” with the travels of ministers and that they live “castellated”. called it “pet peeve” criticism of Toffoli, who went to London to watch the Champions League final and took a security guard – at a cost of R$39,000.

In 2021, the Power360 showed that the Supreme Court magistrates had 32 security guards in Brasília, 16 in São Paulo, 4 in Rio and 7 in Paraná. The annual cost was R$7.9 million per year. Currently, however, the values ​​are not clear on the STF website and it is not known exactly where each minister was with their security guards.

In Brazil, ministers of the country’s highest court are not required to annually disclose reports on their private activities, unlike what is done in the United States (understand this text).

US Supreme Court justices have been pressured about their relationship with the private sector. North American newspaper editorials and civil society have been critical of how judges act in private activities. There is a growing feeling that the actions of judges may represent a conflict of interest.

WHO ORGANIZES THE FORUM

The theme of the 2024 forum is “Advances and setbacks of globalization and new frontiers: legal, political, economic, socio-environmental and digital transformations”.