Yet another bitter weekend on the Italian streets in the night between Saturday and Sunday. We must report a painful death for an entire community, friends, relatives and the teammates for which the 24-year-old footballer who was the victim of an accident played. car accident.

Lorenzo Giangiacomo, a young footballer, lost his life last night in a terrible accident in Francavilla al Mare, in the Setteventi area. According to the initial reconstructions of the authorities who intervened, Lorenzo was driving his scooter when, suddenly, something went wrong. While negotiating a curve, she lost control of the vehicle, falling and ending up against a light pole and a guardrail. The impact was too violent for the young footballer.

Unfortunately, the boy died shortly after the arrival of the rescuers. The accident occurred around 3:20 in the morning. The Fire Brigade, the Carabinieri and the 118 rescuers arrived on the scene. The first to intervene were some residents of the area, alarmed by the terrible noise caused by the impact.

It was learned shortly afterwards that Lorenzo was returning home after an evening spent with friends. A Saturday like any other in the company of the people he loved. The young footballer, in addition to pursuing his sporting passion, worked for a transport company. He had played like doorman in the local football team, Villa 2015, as well as other youth experiences.

The Asd San Salvo Football expressed its condolences with a statement: “ASD San ​​Salvo Calcio deeply unites in the pain of the premature death of the young Lorenzo Giangiacomo. He was part of our club in the 2020/2021 sports season. Our deepest condolences to the entire family.”

Not just the football team, but also the mayor of Francavilla al Mare, Luisa Russo, in this common condolence for the death of the young footballer. The First Citizen, in fact, shared a thought for him and his family: “I saw you grow up together with my children and the group of friends who have been inseparable for years. How many times have you left my house for your evenings, but last night ended differently. You were a special boy, we will never forget you.”