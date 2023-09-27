Nashawn Breedlove, rapper and above all actor of Eminem’s film 8 Mile, was found dead at just 46 years old: his mother’s heartbreak

In the past few hours, the news of the untimely death of Shawn Breedlove. The rapper and actor was found dead in his home in New Jersey, in the United States. The 46-year-old was best known for his participation in the 2002 film that definitively consecrated Eminem. In the film, entitled 8 Mile, his name was Lotto and he faced the protagonist in one of the most iconic scenes.

A very serious loss has hit the world of rap music in the United States of America and, at the same time, also that of cinema.

In fact, the American actor and rapper Nashawn Breedlove has passed away. He just had 46 years old and was found lifeless in his bedroom bed in his home in New Jersey. Still the causes unknown which led to his death.

It was her who made the sad announcement through a touching post on social media mother Patricia.

The words of Nashawn Breedlove’s mother

Dear family and friends, It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of my beloved son, Nashawn Breedlove. Many of you knew him by his pseudonym “Lotto”. Nashawn was a rapper, singer, songwriter and actor. No one can deny his talent. Nashawn’s departure from this world has left a huge void in my life that words cannot fully express. He wasn’t just my son, he was an extraordinary man whose character and strength inspired all who crossed his path.

Nashawn’s memory will forever live in our hearts, a testament to the love we shared and the incredible man he was. I thank you all for your support and prayers during this difficult time. Please join us in celebrating his life and cherishing the moments we had with him. In the face of this loss, my faith in the Lord remains unshaken, because his love is a constant presence in my life. I love you my son♥️, nothing but death can separate us.

Success with 8 Mile

The artist became known in 2002, thanks to his appearance in one of the most iconic scenes of the film 8 Mile.

In the film, which tells the story of world rap legend Eminem, Lotto challenged Slim Shady himself in one freestyle battle which will remain in history forever.

There are so many condolence messages appeared on social media in the last few hours.