He also wore the blue shirt of the national team at the Rio Paralympics: Fabrizio Solazzo died at just 53 years old

An unexpected tragedy has hit the world of Italian Paralympic sport. Fabrizio Solazzo, sailing champion, who participated with the blue jersey in several editions of the world championships and the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Paralympics, unfortunately lost his life while hiking in the mountains. The accident occurred on Rocca Marchisa, in the upper Maira valley, in Piedmont.

The dramatic event occurred yesterday afternoon, Sunday 10 September, on the Rocca Marchisahigh Maira valleyin Piedmont.

The alarm was raised by another hiker who unfortunately witnessed Fabrizio Solazzo’s fall into a mountain. ravine.

The 53-year-old was on a path at around 3000 meters above sea level and for reasons still to be clarified he lost his balance and flew in an escarpment about 10 meters highthen falling disastrously to the ground below.

The Alpine Rescue operators arrived on site and due to the difficult recovery operations it was also necessary to use a helicopter rescue.

Unfortunately, the numerous efforts they were of no use to avoid the death of the Paralympic athlete, who had already died from serious trauma sustained in the impact.

The staff recovered the body and then transported it to the valley, where it was taken into custody by the judicial authorities and transported again to the morgue of Cuneo.

Who was Fabrizio Solazzo

Born in Sunrise 53 years ago, Fabrizio Solazzo now lived permanently in Novi Ligure.

He was suffering from phocomelia since birth and had lost his right arm. This had not discouraged him and had actually made him even more of a warrior looking for challenges.

Sport has always been his greatest passion mountain and the sail in particular.

On board a sailing boat precisely, in particular in the discipline Sonar and with the role of bowman, he had reached incredible levels. He had participated in three editions of the world championships, in 2013, 2015 and 2017. In 2016 the joy of participating in the paralympics Of Rio De Janeiro.

Fabrizio leaves his wife and two sonsas well as many friends who loved him.

There was also great pain in the Kme company factory in Serravalle Scrivia, where he worked.