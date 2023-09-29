Aliyah Freya Macatangay was only 16 years old. She was on a scooter when she had an accident with a motorbike. Both she and the motorcyclist lost their lives

Aliyah Freya Macatangay is the young 16-year-old girl who lost her life in Trento. She was born in the Philippines in 2007 and had long been a resident of the city of Trento. He was traveling on his scooter in Trento, in via Venezia, when he suddenly had a terrible accident.

A centaur arriving on his motorbike hit her head on, dragging her for a few meters on the asphalt. Then the young girl was thrown over the wall of the nearby car park. The scooter broke in two.

Aliyah Freya Macatanga was crossing the street at a pedestrian crossing. He was pushing the scooter to cross via Venezia, in the Trentino capital. The motorcyclist, Federico Pezzè, aged 22, also lost his life once he arrived at hospital.

The accident took place around 9.20pm on Thursday 28 September 2023, in via Venezia near via Corallo, near a restaurant and a petrol station. The 118 health workers and local police officers immediately arrived on the scene and will have to reconstruct what happened.

According to what emerged, Aliyah Freya Macatanga was crossing the road with her electric vehicle. The 22-year-old, who was arriving on her motorbike, did not see her and completely hit her. Maybe she was going too fast.

