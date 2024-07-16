Home page World

This whale is one of the least known mammals: the discovery of the stranded animal in New Zealand offers researchers a unique opportunity.

Taieri Mouth – They are at home in the world’s oceans and, as mammals, are perfectly adapted to life in the water: whales never cease to fascinate people. A whale was recently spotted off the coast of Croatia. Now another species is causing amazement. In New Zealand, what is probably the rarest species of whale in the world was washed ashore.

“A huge deal”: Researchers amazed by sensational discovery in New Zealand

The whale was discovered in early July near Dunedin on the South Island. The animal was about five metres long. The local conservation authority (DOC) announced that it was a male beaked whale. The actual species identification is still pending, but if the suspicion is confirmed, it would be a truly sensational find.

The photo shows a Bahamonde beaked whale that was washed ashore on a beach in the Otago region. © New Zealand Department of Conservation/dpa

“Bahamonde’s beaked whales are one of the least known large mammal species of modern times,” said DOC operations manager Gebe Davies. Since the 19th century, only six specimens of this species have been documented worldwide, with most of the finds coming from New Zealand. “From a scientific and conservation perspective, this is a huge deal.”

Extremely rare whale washed up on beach: Unique opportunity for dissection

The stranded sea creature would provide a unique opportunity to dissect a beaked whale for the first time. However, it may take several weeks before the species is confirmed. Genetic samples have already been sent to the University of Auckland for analysis.

What is known about the beaked whale? Beaked whales belong to the toothed whale family. After dolphins, they are considered the most species-rich whale family, with 24 species. However, they are rarely found near the coast, which is why very little is known about the animals. The species was first described in 1874 based on skeletal remains. According to Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), they have never been seen alive.

Never-before-seen whale species washed ashore: Authority wants to involve indigenous population

The carcass is currently being kept in a cold storage facility to preserve it. The next steps have not yet been decided. However, the conservation authority plans to involve the Maori, the indigenous people of New Zealand, in order to show the animal the respect it deserves.

The Maori consider whales to be sacred because they believe that these animals helped their ancestors on their journeys. This was reported by the non-profit organization Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC). In April, the indigenous population of New Zealand and Polynesia declared whales to be legal entities in order to improve their protection.

Fishermen also recently made an impressive discovery at sea. However, they were better off keeping their distance. On the other hand, a wildlife photographer discovered a rare beluga whale in an unusual place. (kas/dpa)