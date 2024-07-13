Buying second-hand consoles is not only cheaper, but some of these pieces of hardware can come with an unexpected surprise. This is the case of a user who, to the surprise of many, found an extremely rare cartridge inside a Nintendo Switch.

What game are we talking about? Well, that’s the interesting thing. This is not a game, but rather a cartridge with developer features focused on optimizing certain experiences for the Nintendo SwitchIn the hands of a single gamer, this isn’t much use, but for those looking to bring their titles to the Big N’s console, this is an important tool.

The interesting thing is that this is something new for almost all players, the user did not find information about this cartridge, so he shared his discovery on Reddit, where multiple users shared their doubts. While this may not be worth much right now, in a couple of years this cartridge could be an extremely valuable item. In related news, new technical details about the Switch 2 have emerged. Likewise, GameCube games could be coming to Switch Online.

Author’s Note:

These kinds of discoveries are extremely valuable, and the information this cartridge holds could be an important step for Switch emulation. While it’s still too early to talk about its value and importance, it’s only a matter of time before this becomes clear.

Via: Reddit