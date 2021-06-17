Collectors from around the world will have sprung to their feet when Tokyo’s authorized Rosso Scuderia dealer put this up for sale Ferrari J50, an authentic jewel in a very limited edition since in total only 10 copies were produced. This special Prancing Horse racing car was designed specifically for the Japanese market and is now on sale at the Japanese dealer of the Maranello brand at a price of 398 million yen, approx. 2.9 million euros.

The Ferrari J50 is a special evolution of the 488 Spider, created to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the Italian car manufacturer’s presence in Japan. It is a car that enjoys particular technical and aesthetic solutions that make it unique in its kind. When it was first unveiled in 2016, wealthy Cavallino enthusiasts competed for one, so much so that only 10 units produced sold like hot cakes. The J50 was also appreciated by critics to such an extent that it was deserved in 2017 the prestigious Red Dot Award for design, a further recognition of the work carried out on this model by the creative of the Cavallino, Flavio Manzoni.

The model for sale at Scuderia Red it is finished in Daytona black, an elegant livery that goes best with the sleek and muscular shapes of the Cavallino racing car. A roadster with a hard top that allows you to fully enjoy the sensations that the Reds know how to convey. Also thanks to the engine 3.9-liter V8, the award-winning engine that has dominated the “International Engine of the Year Award” for years. On the Ferrari J50 this unit is capable of delivering 690 hp. This specimen then enjoys some unique features, such as the carbon fiber front hood, the transparent polycarbonate engine cover and the rear diffuser with a design that recalls the afterburners of jet aircraft. The J50 for sale in Tokyo then only traveled 430 miles, 692 km. A real opportunity, for those who can afford it.