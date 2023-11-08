Does your ex still visit your Instagram profile regularly? Did that old friend really block you? And who was your best friend last year? Thanks to the popular free app Wrapped for Instagram, it is possible to find out. But this app cannot be trusted at all, as the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN) discovered. “The maker tries to remain hidden in every possible way.”

#Extremely #popular #app #appears #dangerous #users #alarm #bells #ringing