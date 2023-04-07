with VideoLast Wednesday, the National Animal Protection Inspectorate (LID) took two huskies into custody in the municipality of Sittard-Geleen because they are at least twenty kilos overweight. The LID speaks of “two extraordinarily obese huskies.”



Laila Moussaoui



The dogs weigh nearly fifty kilograms. That is much too heavy for a fit Arctic Dog. The owner was previously required to get his dogs back to a healthy weight on the basis of an imposed treatment plan. However, he did not stick to it and the result is clearly visible. According to LID, the dogs could barely put one paw in front of the other.

Two huskies from Sittard-Geleen have been taken into custody by the National Animal Protection Inspectorate because they are too fat. © National Animal Protection Inspectorate



The dogs are currently being cared for in a secret location. There they are put on a diet and their physical activity is gradually increased. Dogs with an excessive body weight, just like humans, run a high risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and arthritis.

Compensating costs

When they are completely healthy again, the huskies can go back to their owner if he asks. He must then meet strict conditions. He must also pay the costs incurred by the LID for transport, accommodation and a special ‘fitness programme’. If the owner does not comply with all these requirements, a new home will be sought for the dogs.

