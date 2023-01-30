There are new numbers and they show what we all thought: there were a lot of private jets during the Zandvoort GP.

Well, not that surprising. The drivers earn tons of money, so they really don’t come with a scheduled flight. Including Max Verstappen who can fly nicely and play his private jet at the same time. There are also many fans of the premier class of motorsport who have a lot of money to spend. Add to that the fact that Zandvoort is (relatively) easily accessible by plane and you may have a record.

Many private jets GP Zandvoort

On the last day of the Zandvoort Grand Prix it was quite busy with private jets. There were 120 flight movements of private aircraft. This made it a busy day and perhaps the busiest ever. Schiphol has this let them know (spreadsheet alert!) on request from BNR. Aviation expert Menno Swart can be heard regularly on The Mic High Club podcast and believes that September 4 was a record. According to him, Schiphol already had a busy year, but during the GP really ‘everyone comes by plane’. In addition, there were also a lot of helicopters flying back and forth to Zandvoort.

Anyway, it was a good year for private flights flying from our largest airport. Corona plays a major role in that. People with money stopped flying business class because you meet too many people. Then rent a private jet. Yes, why not!

Schiphol says that they have no insight into the motives of their travelers and why they rent (or own) a jet.

Resistance

Well, many (left-wing) people think it’s ASO that you fly. And flying with a private jet is certainly not possible. They shout outrageously loud! For example, Greenpeace believes that private flights should be banned. Even the Amsterdam city council seems to be in favour. Although Amsterdam is a shareholder of the airport, to my knowledge they are not concerned with how and what can be flown. The ‘highway blockers’ of this weekend’s Extinction Rebellion also cycle across the runway of Schiphol earlier to draw attention to private flights.

They have indeed received attention, but does it really have an effect on the number of flight movements? I do not think so. But we will undoubtedly experience it next year, when there is another Formula 1 GP in Zandvoort.

This article Extremely many private jets during GP van Zandvoort appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Extremely #private #jets #Zandvoort