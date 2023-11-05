After 12 test launches of the “Bulava”, 8 of which failed, the Russian army announced, in a statement, that the strategic nuclear submarine “Emperor Alexander III” successfully launched a “Bulava” missile from an underwater site in the northern Russian White Sea, and it hit a target in Kamchatka Peninsula in far east Russia.

While the “Bulava” missile is scheduled to become the basis of the Russian nuclear naval forces until the years 2040-2045, the “Emperor Alexander III” submarine is one of the new “Borey”-class nuclear submarines, each of which carries 16 “Bulava” missiles. It will serve as the primary naval component of the country’s nuclear forces in the coming decades.

According to a Russian expert’s estimate for Sky News Arabia, the Bulava is one of the most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles in the world, as it can reach any target in the world, has a high maneuverability ability to avoid counter-defenses, and is difficult to intercept.

What is the Russian Bulava missile?

According to Russian military reports, the Bulava is a multi-stage intercontinental ballistic missile that runs on liquid fuel and can carry nuclear or non-nuclear warheads. Among its most prominent capabilities are the following:

Its mass at launch: 36.8 tons.

Mass of its nuclear head: 1150 kilograms.

Capable of carrying 10 supersonic nuclear warheads.

Self-guided and can change the flight path vertically and horizontally.

It hits its targets at a range of up to 8 thousand kilometers.

Length: 12.1 meters.

Diameter: 2 metres.

Propulsion: 3 stages with solid fuel.

Accuracy: 250 – 300 meters.

Intended for arming the Yuri Dolgoruky strategic nuclear submarines.

What are its most prominent features?

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington:

The Bulava submarine-launched missile, designed to carry a nuclear warhead, is currently a key component of Russia’s future strategic nuclear force.

The Bulava missiles are designed to be deployed on Russian Borei-class nuclear-powered submarines, which can carry between 12 and 16 missiles.

It consists of 3 stages and operates with solid or liquid fuel, and is the lightest missile of this type.

Its capabilities make it a difficult target for enemy missile defense systems.

After its launch, it begins its journey in space before returning to the atmosphere again at a speed of about 420 km/second, or more than 25 thousand km/hour, based on the theory of inertia of objects.

“Scary and wipes out entire areas.”

The American newspaper “We Are Mighty” described the “Bulava” as a “terrifying Russian missile that can wipe out entire cities and wipe out entire regions of the United States from the face of the earth.”

For his part, the head of the Russian Academy of Geopolitical Sciences, retired General Leonid Ivashov, told Sky News Arabia: