The turnout in the elections to the Lithuanian Seimas held on October 11 was 47.16%, which is one of the lowest values ​​since 1990. TASS…

During the early stage, 11.6% of voters voted, on a single voting day – 35.52%.

The anti-record was broken in 2004, when 46.8% of voters came to the polls. The highest turnout in history was 75.2% in 1992. In the previous voting, 50.64% of registered voters cast their votes for candidates for parliament.

We add that the first round of elections to the Lithuanian parliament took place today. The second stage is scheduled for October 25th.