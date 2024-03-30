RT Chief Editor Simonyan: RDK militants spoke Ukrainian before the attack on Kozinka

The editor-in-chief of the RT television channel, Margarita Simonyan, has evidence of the presence of Ukrainian military personnel in the ranks of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK, a terrorist organization banned in Russia).

The media manager published a recording from a camera that was picked up by a Russian military man. The footage was taken on the eve of the attack on the village of Kozinka in the Belgorod region.

In the video, members of the RDK cell with yellow armbands, denoting membership in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), speak Ukrainian. In the first video, the militants are standing in the forest, and in the second, they are driving in a car.

I found something else from the “Extremely Interesting” section. This is the “Russian Volunteer Corps” – they communicate with each other exclusively in language. Because they are professional Ukrainian military personnel See also Italian resident in Colombia claims to be Berlusconi's heir in a new will Margarita Simonyan RT editor-in-chief

The village of Kozinka was completely cleared of Ukrainian soldiers

A few days before the start of the Russian presidential elections, the Armed Forces of Ukraine increased their activity in shelling Russian regions. Ukrainian saboteurs made several unsuccessful attempts to enter the country through the Belgorod and Kursk regions. Sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRG) entered from the territory of the Sumy region of Ukraine.

On March 20, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Armed Forces (AF) had completely cleared the village of Kozinka, Belgorod Region, from Ukrainian military personnel.

The defense department clarified that during the fighting in the Belgorod direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 650 people, as well as several units of military equipment. According to the ministry's report, Russian military personnel continue to work to prevent breakthroughs by Ukrainian saboteurs.

Polish mercenaries admitted the fact of cooperation with the RDK

Polish mercenaries from the Polish Volunteer Corps (PDK) admitted that they were collaborating with militants from the RDK.

The video published on the RDK Telegram channel shows a line of people in camouflage uniforms and with weapons. “From the first days of the creation of the Polish Corps, its soldiers stood on the same level as the soldiers of the Russian Corps,” says the voiceover in Polish and Russian.

The caption to the video claims that the voice belongs to the RDK commander.

“Russian Volunteer Corps” linked to the terrorist attack in Crocus

Sources of the Kommersant newspaper linked the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall with the RDK.

According to their information, on the night of March 23, security forces began to receive instructions from the operational headquarters, in accordance with which they were searching for those who opened fire. They said that the terrorists – young people, Slavs, above average height, up to 180 cm, could use false beards and mustaches. They were dressed in military clothing, including high boots.

The security forces pointed out that their training could have been not only combat, but also airsoft, which is why they shot at everyone they considered opponents.