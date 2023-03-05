Let’s take a look at extremely expensive cars of normal brands.

The fact that car brands build sporty models often has several reasons. With a few exceptions, it is quite difficult to make a good profit on it. Development costs are very high, while sales are quite low. But you have to see it differently, of course. A sports car, GT or supercar is perfect for making a brand sportier.

You don’t want a poster of an Audi A4 Avant 2.0 TFSI S-Line, but you do want a poster of an Audi R8. And we have found a good connection with Audi. The R8 was a perfect transition at the time. A sports car with a mid-engine, but in terms of price it was not (yet) too crazy. In fact, it wasn’t even the most expensive Audi at the time! The Audi A8 with W12 was more expensive.

Extremely expensive cars (of normal brands)

In this way, the sports car is still somewhat in line with the rest of the brand. At our favorite Alfa Romeo brand, they have decided that another special supercar is coming. Again. Alfa Romeo’s DNA stipulates that every so often the brand has to make a car that is far too expensive. One that doesn’t fit in with the rest of the range. One that uses exotic materials. Oh, and with a very special engine under the hood. Leave that to the Italians.

But there have been more brands with a top model that is completely far away from the rest of the range. Especially for this Sunday morning we look at some striking examples. We also have two disclaimers. Firstly, some prices are ‘rough estimates’, as not every model was listed in the Dutch price lists. Second, these are some notable examples, but not all of them. There are a few more.

Honda NSX

Difference with second most expensive Honda: 57,000 euros

Just to indicate how idiotic the Honda NSX actually was. A showroom with neat Civics where the highest sporting achievable is a CRX. And that brand suddenly comes with a real supercar. The funny thing is, the Honda NSX was a better sports car than its competition of the era. Yes, better than a Ferrari too. But yes, then you had to drive your good behavior and trade-in Ferrari 328 to the Autoboulevard to exchange your thoroughbred for something with a three-year warranty, while enjoying a cup of surrogate.

But yes, if you pierced through that, you had a solid classic at the door (30 years later). Just for the context of this article. The Honda NSX was almost sixty grand (in euros) more expensive than the second most expensive Honda, the Legend Coupé. That is actually a special case. Most luxury Preludes and Accords were around 35 grand in euros in that period. The gap with the 120,000 euro NSX was therefore huge.

MG X Power SV-R

Difference from second most expensive model: £50,000

Just like Alfa Romeo, MG is a sporty affordable European brand with a very rich history. Like Alfa Romeo, MG did the same when they were in need: they started building sports cars. Yes really. The MG X-Power SV-R was the provisional top-of-the-line model, which was supposed to cost £82,000. A lot of money, although you also got a very special supercar in return. However, it was £50,000 more than the MG ZT-T 260 and that in itself was a separate story.

With MG running out of money, they grabbed an MG ZT (a sporty Rover 75) and rebuilt it. The engine was placed lengthwise and the drive went to the rear. Why? No one knows, but the result was hilarious. In both cases it turned out to be very unpopular cars that could not be worn down to the paving stones. Shame.

Dodge Viper (ZB-I)

Difference with the second most expensive Dodge: 97,800 euros

In principle, we can quote the Viper twice. In the beginning, the car was sold in the Netherlands as ‘Chrysler’. Later the model came back, this time really as Dodge. Why no one really knows. Oh yes, it was intended as an image builder for the brand. Something that worked out great, by the way. Dodge had been the low-cost brand under Chrysler for years, along with Plymouth. Thanks to the Viper, Dodge got a sportier image.

The Viper wasn’t very expensive, actually. You had one for just over a ton and a half. That’s Carrera S money for GT3 performance and GT2 underpants. In character it was nothing like the second most expensive Dodge, the Nitro crossover with 4.0 engine. We didn’t have any Chargers, Challengers or Magnums in between, unfortunately.

Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione

Price difference with the second most expensive Alfa: 152,000 euros

Of course we also name an Alfa Romeo. Every time the brand gets into a bit of trouble, they start building supercars. It seems to be a kind of Pavlov reaction. Now we have to be honest, the 8C is a very good investment. It’s a carbon fiber coupe with a great V8 and stunning bodywork. And instead of a common model with a spoiler, you really have a unique car. In fact, if we had to choose between Maserati GranTurismo, Ferrari California or Alfa Romeo 8C, we would choose the 8C.

But… In the showroom it didn’t really make sense. The most expensive Alfa Romeo Spider 3.2 Q4 Exclusive, the Spider V6, automatic and four-wheel drive, was not really a runner. That cost 67,615 euros. So that 8C was not really very useful. But man, just look at it and be glad that manufacturers still do this every now and then.

Nissan GT-R Nismo (R35)

Difference with the second most expensive Nissan: 184,000 euros

Here we mainly look at the Netherlands. The reason is simple, in some countries there are still plenty of other expensive Nissans, such as the Maxima and the Patrol. We also look at the later models, which are considerably more expensive. On the one hand because Nissan made the car better and more expensive, but also because the BPM always weighed heavier.

For comedic effect, we’re looking at the Nissan GT-R Nismo. It was 3 tons. The second most expensive Nissan was the 370Z Nismo. A car where more than half was approximately BPM fine. If we then look at the most expensive normal Nissan, we end up with the Nissan X-Trail with diesel, AWD, Tekna and automatic transmission. Price: just over 60 grand.

Lexus LF-A

Difference with one most expensive model: 350,000 euros

This is perhaps the biggest supercar gap in the showroom yet. Because Lexuses were quite boring until the arrival of the LF-A. An IS was somewhat sporty, but a GS and LS were extremely dull and aloof even for their class. The Lexus LF-A, on the other hand, is a sensory stimulant. Even if an EV goes from 0-200 km / h in 1 seconds, it doesn’t matter if you hear the sound of an LF-A.

That goes right through everything, as if you were on the road with a live band consisting of ten master guitarists. And then the sound is just one aspect. The performance, the steering, the appearance, the story around it: everything is special, while a normal Lexus is not. It does make for a big difference with the rest of the Lexus models. The LF-A was three and a half tons more expensive than the thickest Lexus LS, the LS600h L President.

Jaguar XJ220

Price difference with second most expensive model: £350,000

Jaguar is a premium brand. There’s no such thing as a cheap Jaguar. Yes, a used one. But they are pricey to use. In the early 1990s we had the Jaguar XJ, the XJ-S and the XJ220 was added. Handy, three completely different cars, all called XJ. It got even crazier, with the XJ-R 13, a race car with license plates. Anyway, the Jaguar XJ220 was not slightly more expensive than the average Jag, but extremely much more expensive.

The XJ was just under the ton in euros, the XJS just above. The XJ220 had to cost an additional four tons. In the end, the price of the super-fast Jaguar was slightly reduced. When it turned out that the XJ220 was getting a V6 with only rear-wheel drive, there was even less enthusiasm and they went out with large discounts. Now they are popular classics again.

FordGT

Price difference with the second most expensive Ford: 520,000 euros

At Ford, the gap is extremely large. That was already the case with the Ford GT in 2004, but with the extremely expensive ‘LaFord’ the gap only got bigger. The Ford GT is a car that is not understood by everyone. It’s a cliché, but this is pretty close to being a race car for the road. That is actually even more impressive than the price difference which is huge.

The most expensive Ford that was available when the Ford GT came out is the Ford Mustang with V8, automatic transmission and fabric top. But that’s cheating, because it has a huge amount of BPM on it. The Ford Edge (74,995 euros) in the most luxurious version then made 75 grand. And they were already difficult to wear, because 75K is a lot of money for a Ford. It doesn’t matter for the success of the Ford GT, because the car was sold out in no time.

BONUS: Volkswagen Phaeton W12 Long

Difference with the second most expensive VW: 65,000 euros

Not a supercar, but an extremely expensive car. We always pretend it’s strange that Volkswagen came up with the Phaeton. But is that really the case? It is precisely from the volume brands that VW regularly has a more expensive model in its range. The most expensive Phaeton in 2004 was the (inhale) Volkswagen Phaeton Lang 6.0 W12 4Motion 4-seater (exhale). Even before you started adding options and even before you picked up the Volkswagen Individual brochure, you were already over two tons!

A Touareg with W12 – exactly the same engine but 30 hp extra – cost 135 grand in the Touareg. Now that was also an insane car, so compared to the most expensive Passat (a Variant with 4.0 W8 engine 4Motion and automatic transmission) was 63 grand. That’s why they never put that W12 Nardo on the market…

