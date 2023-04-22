Anouar Taghi (29), cousin of multiple liquidation suspect Ridouan Taghi, was arrested again on Friday. He is suspected of drug trafficking, in addition to the existing suspicion that he led a criminal organization of car thieves. In addition, he is said to have supplied a Renault Mégane that was used for the murder of the lawyer of crown witness Nabil B.: Derk Wiersum.

