The United States is preparing for what is likely to be the coldest Christmas Eve on record. States in the south and east of the country have been dealing with heavy snow storms, icy winds and temperatures well below freezing for days. Temperatures of up to 40 degrees below zero are expected in some places for the coming days. In the meantime, at least ten people have died as a result of the weather conditions, for example due to car accidents. Which report various American media Saturday morning.

About one and a half million American citizens have been without power. In addition, thousands of Americans will not be able to spend Christmas with family because for sure 6,000 flights have been cancelled. Many roads are now also impassable for motorists. Meteorologists expect record temperatures in the east of the country. Hundreds of thousands of households are also without power in the Canadian cities of Ontario and Quebec as a result of the extreme winter.

Bomb cyclone

In Ohio, people took to the road anyway, because of the slipperiness there was a chain collision of dozens of vehicles. There was a traffic jam of more than twelve hours in Kentucky. Several coastal areas are also experiencing flooding. Even in states such as Florida, where it normally does not freeze quickly, the temperature can drop below freezing on Saturday. The wintry scenes are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

The winter weather is caused by a rare weather phenomenon: a bomb cyclone. Warm and cold air come together, causing the atmospheric pressure to drop. If this happens very quickly, a bomb cyclone is created. In this case, the pressure dropped exceptionally fastcreating blizzards on the Great Lakes between the US and Canada.