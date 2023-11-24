Much of northern Europe will see temperatures reach freezing point over the next 10 days, raising sluggish demand for natural gas and putting the region’s energy infrastructure to the test, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Meteorological forecasts indicated a decrease in the cold weather in a number of countries, including Germany, the largest gas consumer in the region, according to the space technology company Maxar Technologies.

The minimum temperature in Berlin will drop below zero starting tomorrow, Saturday, until the end of the period covered by the forecast.

The temperature in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, will drop by nine degrees Celsius below normal at this time early next week.

The United Kingdom Meteorological Office stated that the north and northeast of the country may witness wintry rain today, Friday, with increasing chances of “snowfall towards the end of the month.”