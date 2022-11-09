Home page World

A particularly bright gamma-ray burst hits Earth. Researchers suspect the “birth cry” of a black hole behind the phenomenon.

Frankfurt – Astronomers all over the world are fascinated: An unusually bright and long-lasting pulse of high-energy radiation recently (October 9) hit the earth. The radiation comes from a gamma-ray burst (abbreviated GRB), the most powerful class of explosions in the solar system, and among the brightest known events in space. Such a burst can release as much radiation in a few seconds as our sun would in its entire lifetime. Some gamma-ray bursts were already visible in the sky with the naked eye.

so far have been countless gamma-ray bursts measured, but the October 9 burst appears to be special: According to researchers, it may be the most energetic gamma-ray burst ever observed. The X-rays and gamma rays that traversed the solar system were discovered, among others, by the US Space Agency’s “Fermi” gamma-ray space telescope NASA and the Swift Space Telescope. As a result, numerous telescopes around the world were aimed at the region where the gamma-ray burst was located – the constellation of the Arrow (Sagitta).

NASA’s Swift space telescope photographed the afterglow of gamma-ray burst GRB 221009A about an hour after the first measurement. The bright rings are caused by X-rays scattered by otherwise unobservable layers of dust in our galaxy lying in the direction of the burst. The dark vertical line is an artifact of the imaging system. © NASA/Swift/A. Beardmore (University of Leicester)



Brightest ever observed gamma-ray burst: “Breaks all records”

News of the particularly bright gamma-ray burst spread across the astronomy-Community like wildfire. Researchers around the world tried to observe the aftermath of the cosmic explosion. A few things are now known about the violent outburst: The gamma ray burst GRB 221009A originated about 2.4 billion light-years away. The Fermi space telescope was able to detect the eruption for around ten hours because it happened relatively close to Earth.

“The extraordinarily long GRB 221009A is the brightest GRB ever recorded, and its afterglow is breaking all records at all wavelengths,” said Brendan O’Connor of the University of Maryland, who observed the aftermath of the burst in space with the Gemini South telescope NOIRlab studied in the Chilean Andes. “Because this burst is so bright and also so close, we believe this is a unique opportunity to answer some of the most fundamental questions about these explosions, from black hole formation to testing dark matter models.”

Gamma-ray burst GRB 221009A: “birth cry” of a new black hole

Researchers theorize that the gamma-ray burst may have been the “birth cry” of a new black hole forming at the heart of a massive star that is collapsing under its own weight (supernova). In this situation encounters an emerging black hole powerful beams of particles moving almost at the speed of light. The rays penetrate the star, emitting X-rays and gamma rays as they stream out into space.

Among the researchers in the USA, the violent outbreak in space is called “BOAT” – “Brightest Of All Time”. “If you look at the thousands of bursts observed by gamma-ray telescopes since the 1990s, this one stands out,” explains Jillian Rastinejad (Northwestern University).

Gamma Ray Burst in Space: Radiation is not a threat to Earth or humans

According to the NOIRlab, which oversees the “Gemini” telescope, among other things, another gamma-ray flash of this brightness is unlikely to occur again in the next few decades or possibly even centuries. Also noteworthy are observations from the Chinese Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory, which measured very energetic 18 TeV (tera-electron volt) photons. “Researchers are wondering how these could defy the standard understanding of physics and survive their 2.4 billion-year journey to Earth,” reports the NOIRlab in a message.

Even though the violent gamma-ray burst hit Earth, it poses no danger to people or the planet. However, NASA reports turbulence in the ionosphere that disrupted long-wave radio communications. (tab)