Arctic cold in Germany! In Thuringia, minus 30 degrees above the snow were measured at night. It will remain bitterly cold for the next few days, says meteorologist Dominik Jung.

Extreme cold in Germany – the winter weather is extreme. It hasn’t been that cold in a long time.

A cold wave hits with full force. In Thuringia minus 30 degrees were measured.

How is the freezing cold weather going? According to the weather experts, we need to keep getting dressed.

Munich – It’s extreme. After the snow chaos, a cold wave is rolling over Germany! Temperatures below minus 20 degrees have been measured in the “cold hotspot” Thuringia, reports the German Weather Service (DWD). The official values ​​are measured at a measuring height of two meters. However, it is much, much colder directly above the snow. In Olbersleben (Thuringia) it was exactly minus 30.2 degrees on Wednesday morning, says meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather service Q.met With.

“What a cold. Below minus 25 degrees at a measuring height of two meters and below minus 30 degrees directly above the snow. The last time it was that cold was 9 years ago in February, ”explains Jung. The cold spell in Germany remains. The air from the east flooded Germany and reached the south. According to weather expert Jung, the forecasts for the next few days are less extreme, but in large parts of Germany it looks like permafrost.

Germany in permafrost – will the cold spell stay?

“The cold will last at least until Sunday,” the meteorologist expects. How long the cold spell will continue in the coming week is difficult to predict at the moment. The signs are very much towards permafrost and severe night frost included. “With temperatures around zero to 1 degrees, Germany slowly begins to thaw.” That gives some of us chilblains a little hope. In the west, however, only up to 3 degrees are reached during the day. In the east the temperatures remain below.

“Cold air is unsafe. Long-term forecasts are difficult for the weather models, ”explains Jung Merkur.de*. “In general, according to the long-term forecasts: an early start into spring is rather unlikely until February 20th this year,” says weather expert Jung. For comparison: “Last year it was 17 degrees.”

Weather: Arctic cold in Germany – polar air reaches the south

The arctic polar air has reached the south. Wednesday remains icy. “Deep Volker brings five to ten centimeters of snow to the south, up to 15 centimeters in congested areas,” says Jung. According to the DWD weather expert, during the day there is light to moderate permafrost between minus 2 and minus 9 degrees, in the eastern center there is also severe permafrost between minus 15 and minus 10 degrees.

On Thursday night, moderate to severe frost spread between minus 8 and minus 15 degrees. In the middle and parts of Bavaria, Saxony and Thuringia, the weather experts expect temperatures of up to minus 23 degrees.

On Thursday it can still be a little white in places in the eastern half of Germany from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, via Brandenburg, Berlin to Saxony. Otherwise it stays dry. The snow showers * are subsiding on the Baltic Sea and the Alps. During the day on Thursday the maximum values ​​in Germany between minus 7 and zero degrees. In the low mountain range and in parts of Bavaria minus 10 to minus 6 degrees.

In the night of Friday it will be bitterly cold again in the Alps and in the low mountain range: if the sky loosens, values ​​of minus 20 degrees and below can be expected. Otherwise, according to the current DWD forecast, the temperature will be between minus 8 and minus 15 degrees.

Minus 20 degrees, ice and heavy snowfall: Experts explain this extreme weather situation with a weather phenomenon: the polar vortex split.

Weather in Germany – These are the cold hotspots in Germany

Mühlhausen: minus 26.7 degrees

Olbersleben: minus 26 degrees

Dachwig: minus 25.7 degrees

There is still some way to go before spring begins. The centenary calendar predicts the first answers to the weather in spring 2021. It looks less like a picture book of spring. (ml) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network