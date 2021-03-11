Storm low “Klaus” is sweeping across Germany – it could still be very uncomfortable, especially in two regions of the country. The weather service warns.

The weather in Germany will be really stormy for the first time in 2021.

The next one should follow shortly after the storm “Klaus”. We are facing a stormy weekend.

“Klaus” makes it very uncomfortable, especially in the north-west and south-west of the country (see update from March 11, 6:02 p.m.).

Update from March 11, 6:02 p.m .: The storm “Klaus” moves over Germany. Level 3 severe weather warnings are currently available in the north-west of the Federal Republic of Germany: caution is required, especially around the port city of Husum in Schleswig-Holstein and near Cuxhaven, which is also on the North Sea coast. Here the DWD warns of “hurricane-like gusts”. The warning is currently valid until 6.30 p.m. – whether the storm * will subside after that remains to be seen.

The situation is very similar in southwest Germany. The DWD also warns of gusts of wind around the city of Freiburg. Hurricane gusts could be expected here on the night of Friday (March 12th). The warning for this applies from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Extreme weather warning in Germany: KATWARN triggers! “If possible, avoid staying outside”

Update from March 11, 3:39 p.m.: One low chases the other – so-called westerly weather conditions currently determine the weather in Germany. That means – after the first storm, the next one is in the starting blocks. Storm low “Klaus” rages, according to the German Weather Service, on Thursday in the north and west locally with wind force 11. Hurricane gusts of up to 130 km / h! KATWARN was triggered until 7 p.m. There are also thunderstorms, snow and heavy rain.

In Heinsberg (North Rhine-Westphalia), the vaccination center has to shut down on Thursday afternoon due to the weather. “The vaccination appointments assigned for today will remain valid for tomorrow”, says the KATWARN “Special case” category.

In the low mountain ranges, snow falls from around 500 meters on Friday night – and that can be up to five centimeters. According to the DWD weather experts, snow can be expected from 1,000 meters on the edge of the Alps.

To the south of Greenland, a small wave depression is born and that moves with the strong westerly current to the east, explains the DWD, “and will develop into a new storm depression by Saturday”. However, the weather experts assume that on Saturday the storm field over Germany will be a bit larger, the absolute wind peaks will be a bit weaker than on Thursday.

Weather in Germany: The German Weather Service has updated its warning report. © DWD screenshot

Weather in Germany: Storm low “Klaus” in North Rhine-Westphalia – cross threatens to fall from the church tower

Update from March 11th, 3:29 p.m.: In North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), hurricane low “Klaus” is already showing its strength. In Düsseldorf threatens to topple a cross from the church tower. Special fire brigade forces – so-called height rescuers – are on duty to prevent the fall, reports ruhr24.de*. Fallen trees were at times handicapped in the Sauerland, according to calf* rail traffic.

Weather in Germany: Storm low “Klaus” is approaching us

Update from March 11th, 9:31 a.m.: According to a forecast, the storm “Klaus” will be most noticeable in northwest Germany, between 12 noon and 3 pm on Thursday. Severe weather warnings already apply. They will probably be “armed” in the next two to three hours, writes meteorologist Dominik Jung in his newsletter for wetter.net. In front “Klaus “also warns msl24.de*.

Due to the extreme weather conditions, precautionary measures are indicated (see our first report below). Be careful when staying outdoors. Gusts are possible nationwide, plus heavy rain. The storm subsided in the evening, it was said.

Of the German Weather Service (DWD) issued a weather warning of level 2 (of 4) for most of Germany in the morning and indicated on its website the danger of gale-force gusts or gusts on the North Sea, on the Brocken and in the high altitudes of the Black Forest.

According to Jung, storm “Klaus” – and another one on Saturday – will ensure that the coming week will be cool and wet: “Spring has slowed down heavily after the series of storms.”

KATWARN triggers! Official warning for Germany – meteorologist speaks of a “double storm”

Our first report from March 10th: Offenbach – “Katwarn” issued an official severe weather warning for Germany from 11th to 12th March of extreme weather. It is valid from Thursday morning 4 a.m. to Friday morning 6 a.m. The reason is the prognosis of the German Weather Service (DWD) for the storm “Klaus”, which is coming up from Thursday.

Hurricane-like gusts with wind speeds between 100 and 115 kilometers per hour are to be expected above 1,000 meters. Trees can be uprooted and roofs damaged, reports the warning app. Watch out for falling branches, roof tiles or objects and keep a distance to buildings, trees, scaffolding and high-voltage lines.

“Close all windows and doors! Secure items outdoors! In particular, keep a distance from buildings, trees, scaffolding and high-voltage lines. Avoid staying outdoors as much as possible! ”They say.

Storm warning due to hurricane low “Klaus”: “Avoid parks”

The storm will be strongest at lunchtime and hit the regions between the Eifel-Harz and the North Sea the hardest, said RTL meteorologist Christian Häckl wetter.de. “On the highest peaks of the low mountain ranges such as Brocken or Feldberg in the Black Forest, hurricane gusts of up to 140 km / h can be expected – which is not unusual there.”

Häckl warned about lunchtime: “You should also avoid parks between around 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, because even here there is a risk that larger branches could break off. In addition, it could get tricky for larger, wind-prone scaffolding. “

Storm warning for Germany: DWD expects changeable weather

With the arrival of the low “Klaus” starts loud DWD in this country a changeable and very windy weather section. The intermediate high “Luitgard” on Wednesday only stands for the “calm before the storm”. In Eastern Pomerania, temperatures of five degrees and on the Upper Rhine up to 13 degrees are reached. Also in the southwest and east of the Elbe it is sunny again for longer.

Storm depression “Sabine” raged in Germany in February 2020. © Bodo Marks / dpa

But as early as Wednesday afternoon, the weather change in the west and northwest will probably be announced with a refreshing south wind. The first stormy gusts are expected on the North Sea. Accompanied by rain, changeable showers and individual sleet thunderstorms. A large-scale storm is not to be expected on Thursday, said one DWD-Speaker. However, walks in the forest should be avoided.

Weather change in Germany: “It’s difficult up from the Atlantic”

The graduate meteorologist Dominik Jung warned after “Klaus” of another storm low this Saturday – this time the center and south of Germany are said to be hardest hit. Here, too, its gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour are possible. Such a storm could always endanger life, which is why Jung also urged precautionary measures, as did Katwarn and the DWD recommend.

"The high of the Atlantic is having a hard time and cannot fully assert itself with us at first," wrote Jung from the weather service Q.met in his newsletter, which was headed "Sturm-Doppelschlag". Therefore it will be quite cool next week with occasional rain or sleet.

