The weather in Germany has been dominated by competing air masses for a few days. According to an expert, there is a risk of freezing rain in some places at the weekend, which could lead to electricity blackouts.

Stuttgart – In the past few days the weather in southern Germany was relatively warm due to the mild Atlantic air, but there was also massive precipitation in the form of rain. The north and east, on the other hand, were dominated by cold air from Scandinavia, which brought minus temperatures and a lot of fresh snow. According to experts, the battle of the air masses continues over the weekend. In the middle of the country, between the two currents, however, a particularly dangerous situation could develop. According to meteorologist Dominik Jung, massive freezing rain is to be expected there, falling on one place over several hours. As a result, power cables, for example, could become significantly heavier and vibrate due to the strong wind. Then there is a threat of a power blackout due to burst cables.

As BW24 * reports, threatens blackouts – will the power lines collapse at the weekend?

The weather in the State capital Stuttgart (BW24 * reported) is currently mild and rainy. At the weekend it should have spring-like temperatures in the south and southwest. *BW24 is part of the Ippen-Digital network.