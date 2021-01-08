The weather in Germany is currently comparatively cold. While temperatures are close to freezing, a cold record has been broken in Spain of all places – with -35 degrees.

Léon – Extreme temperatures are rare in Germany. In other European countries and in colder regions such as Eastern Europe and Scandinavia, the values ​​are currently a few degrees above or below freezing point. In the Spanish capital Madrid, on the other hand, it currently has night temperatures of down to -10 degrees. In northern Spain, in the province of Léon, a cold record was broken for the entire Iberian Peninsula on Thursday night. A weather station measured a record temperature of -35.4 degrees.

As BW24 * reports, extreme weather sets a record – “cold hammer” with -35 degrees hits Spain.

According to a prediction extreme temperatures make Germany an “ice cellar” – on the weekend up to -15 degrees are expected (BW24 * reported). *BW24 is part of the Ippen-Digital network.