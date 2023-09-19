The National Meteorological Service (SMN), in its weather forecastreported that this Tuesday a very hot environment is expected with maximum temperatures between 35 °C to 40 °C and winds with gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour (km/h), with possible dust devils in Baja California.

This Tuesday in TijuanaAccording to Meteored, mainly cloudy intervals will be recorded, with mostly cloudy skies in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 15°C and 24°C during the day, peaking around 2:00 p.m. The moderate northwest wind will be predominant, with gusts that could reach up to 37 km/h in the afternoon.

In Mexicalithe weather forecast calls for mostly clear skies for Tuesday. Temperatures will fluctuate between 22°C and 38°C throughout the day, with its highest point around 4:00 p.m. The moderate southeast wind will prevail, with gusts that could reach 26 km/h during the afternoon.

In Covemainly clear skies are expected, although cloudy intervals are expected in the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 14°C and 24°C during the day, with the maximum around 2:00 p.m. The moderate west wind will be constant, with gusts that could reach 40 km/h in the afternoon.

Tecate It will dawn with mainly clear skies, but cloudy intervals are expected in the early morning. Temperatures will fluctuate between 13°C and 26°C during the day, with its highest point around 2:00 p.m. The moderate westerly wind will persist, with gusts that could reach 38 km/h in the afternoon.

In Rosaritomainly clear skies are anticipated, although there will be cloudy skies in the early morning. Temperatures will be in the range of 15°C to 21°C during the day, with the maximum around 3:00 p.m. The moderate northwest wind will be constant, with gusts that could reach 32 km/h in the afternoon.

Saint Quentin You will experience cloudy skies in the early morning, which will clear during the rest of the day. Temperatures will remain between 15°C and 23°C, with a wind chill of 25°C at approximately 2:00 p.m. The wind will be from the northeast with gusts of up to 48 km/h.

In San Felipea clear sky is expected with temperatures between 26°C and 32°C, reaching a maximum thermal sensation of 32°C. The wind will blow from the east with gusts of up to 27 km/h.

These are the weather conditions expected for Tuesday, September 19 in various communities of Baja California, provided by Meteored. Residents and visitors are advised to take necessary precautions based on local weather conditions.