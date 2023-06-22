If a plane crashes or a train crashes in the Netherlands, the Dutch Safety Board comes into action. The institute will now also investigate subjects such as insecurity at sports clubs, bullying behavior at school or the effects of extreme weather. The new chairman Chris van Dam calls it a ‘must’. “How we said about bullying: ah, don’t be fooled, we now know that it can ruin lives.”
