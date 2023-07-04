Home page World

From: Alina Schroeder

Extreme heat drives many people to the sea. The Baltic Sea and North Sea are sometimes overcrowded.

Climate change is affecting more and more countries with heat and storms. What do tourists have to be prepared for? A tourism expert explains.

Munich – Floods, severe heat and devastation caused by hurricanes: the extreme weather is increasing in southern European countries in particular – and is affecting popular holiday regions, among other things. Especially in Spain, Italy or parts of France state of emergency due to persistent drought called out.

But what do such situations mean for tourism and future travel plans in the long term? If temperatures continue to rise due to climate change and it simply gets too hot in Mediterranean regions during the peak season, how likely is it that tourist flows and holiday destinations will change?

Temperatures are rising, extreme weather is increasing: study shows possible effects on travel

Researchers in a European Commission study occupied. This is about the regional effects of climate change on tourism in Europe up to the year 2100. The experts considered two possible warming stages – one according to the goals of the Paris Agreement, warming by 1.5 to 2 degrees, – and a warming of 3 to 4 degrees.

Based on data, the researchers come to the following assessment: In a 4-degree scenario, significant changes in holiday demand are forecast. “We note a clear north-south pattern, with an increase in tourism demand in the central and northern areas and a decrease in demand in the southern areas,” the study said.

The strongest decline is to be expected in the popular travel destination of Greece. On the other hand, more northern countries in Europe, such as coastal regions in Great Britain, could see a sharp increase in tourists. Demand in northern European countries could increase significantly, particularly in the summer and early autumn months. In southern European areas, on the other hand, it is possible that the rising temperatures will cause a drop, as the Mediterranean could simply get too hot in the peak season – especially in the warmer climate scenarios.

Tourism expert on climate change and extreme weather: “It can get worse”

According to Wolfgang Günther, tourism researcher and head of sustainability in tourism at the Institute for Tourism and Spa Research in Northern Europe (NIT), such a forecast is subject to uncertainties. “I find it extremely difficult to predict something like this,” the expert said in an interview Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. The above results fell “a bit short because we not only have direct consequences with climate change, but also a large number of indirect effects that are likely to have an additional impact.” These include, for example, rising costs through the implementation of climate-friendly measures in Germany, around Climate targets by 2050 to reach. These would ultimately depress travellers’ disposable income.

In the travel analysis of the Research Association for Holidays and Travel (FUR), an increased price sensitivity can actually be observed. “People do pay attention to what they spend their money on,” says Günther. Currently, savings tend to be the last thing to be saved when travelling, but “this can get worse because climate change is affecting the economy and the costs of climate change adaptation are also a burden on national economies.” Especially if mobility costs increase in the future – for example for CO₂-neutral ones Flights with fuel from renewable energies. In view of the jointly agreed reduction targets for greenhouse gases, it is difficult to imagine that holiday flights will be possible at the current or even higher level in the next two decades in a climate-friendly manner.

The travel behavior of holidaymakers would have to adapt. “This means that people would then be more likely to take the train or the electric car” – which in turn has a major influence on the future choice of travel destination, said the tourism researcher.

Heat, lack of water and storms in southern Europe: What does this mean for tourism in Germany?

If it’s getting hotter and hotter in the south and traveling is getting more and more expensive anyway, is domestic tourism in Germany already increasing? Are more people already going to the Baltic Sea instead of spending their summer in the south, like Mallorca? According to Günther, this cannot currently be observed, at least not due to climatic changes, such as one Study by the NIT for the Federal Environment Agency shows. “But that doesn’t mean that there won’t be such reactions in the future,” Günther clarified. “Travel will change.”

However, as far as the change in future travel flows is concerned, the following scenarios are also conceivable, according to the expert: If the weather is the driving factor, “then people could move their summer vacations to the north in particular.” It would be possible, for example, for tourists to Spending holidays in spring and autumn on the Mediterranean and then summer holidays in more northern countries – when it’s often already fully booked there anyway,” said Günther. Certain countries might shift in high season and low season.

Extreme weather “even more frequently” on vacation: How countries can prepare for climatic changes

What does that mean in concrete terms for trips to popular holiday countries? One thing is certain: “We have the rise in temperature, there are more extreme weather events and some of them also take place when people are on vacation in the respective regions.” A fatal drought summer is expected in France in 2023 and in Spain there were already devastating forest fires in March. The opposite happened in Mallorca at the beginning of June: there were heavy floods due to heavy rain.

Tourists would therefore have to be prepared “that extreme weather will occur even more frequently,” said Günther. With a view to the coming years, it is guaranteed that extreme weather situations such as droughts or severe storms with flooding and hurricane-force gusts can make holidays rather uncomfortable. However, in order to continue to make this attractive, destinations in southern Europe and also in the north would have to take appropriate forward-looking measures. “This is a request to the holiday regions to adapt to these weather-related changes – also so that they are still able to offer an attractive holiday under the conditions,” emphasizes the tourism researcher.

In concrete terms, this means, for example: More shaded areas, sufficient drinking water points, shelter options in the event of heavy rain and retrofitting in hotel facilities that is suitable for extreme weather. Then, according to Günther, a country or a specific holiday region also has the chance to remain an attractive travel destination. Such adjustment measures are absolutely necessary “so that vacationing can continue to bring joy to tourists in the future.” (asc)