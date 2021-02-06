The expected extreme weather in northern Germany is causing the first restrictions in passenger traffic. Deutsche Bahn is partially discontinuing long-distance traffic.

Hamburg – On Saturday and Sunday they expect Meteorologists of German weather service (DWD) for large parts of northern Germany one Extreme weather with up to 40 centimeters Fresh snow. The Ministry of the Interior of Brandenburg has already advised its citizens not to leave their homes. Experts fear short-term restrictions in the energy supply, as well as far-reaching effects on the car and the Train traffic.

Weather in Germany: Weather forecasts lead to train cancellations – these routes are affected

The latter fear has already arisen. The amounts that have fallen so far hold up snow still within limits, but the Deutsche Bahn already has consequences from the on Saturday lunchtime Forecasts pulled and the Long-distance transport partially discontinued. Like the company on his official website announces it will be announced on the weekend by the storm to delays and Train cancellations come.

Based on the forecast of the DWD There are already none on Saturday and Sunday Long-distance trains between Hamburg and Kiel, Hamburg and Lübeck, as well as between Hamburg and Westerland. Also intercity trains between Bremen and Norddeich pier, such as Muenster (Westphalia) and Norddeich Mole. On the route between Hamburg and Rostock/Stralsund/Binz sets the Deutsche Bahn due to the weather forecasts only a few intercity trains.

Extreme weather conditions in northern Germany: passengers have to pay attention to this

The company advises staying home on weekends whenever possible. That is why you can also use already purchased Train tickets can either be used flexibly from February 5 up to and including seven days after the end of the fault or canceled free of charge. The DWD Especially in the second half of the day on Saturday and all of Sunday, you can count on extremely rich Snowfall or ice rain.

Weather in Germany: severe weather conditions also limit ferry traffic on the North Sea

Because of strong wind it also comes from the east with many Ferries to the East Frisian Islands to failures. Among others, Juist, Langeoog and Wangerooge are affected. Travelers should generally be aware of the Departure inform about their intended connections. (fd)

List of rubric lists: © Daniel Bockwoldt / dpa