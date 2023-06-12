Home page World

The extreme weather in the USA triggers a new gold rush. Numerous hobby hunters try their luck in rivers to get hold of the valuable metal.

California – When gold was first found in a river in the Californian capital Sacramento in 1848, thousands of people went in search of the heavy metal – the gold rush was born. That is why the US state of California is still nicknamed the “Golden State” to this day. 175 years later, history seems to be repeating itself on a slightly smaller scale than that New York Times previously reported. Reason is the extreme weather in the USAthat flushes gold into the rivers.

Event Californian gold rush beginning 1848 Climax 1849 trigger Gold found by worker James W. Marshall

Extreme weather flushes gold into Californian rivers

Because massive heavy rain in the winter months would have flushed another supply of precious metals downstream through mountain streams and rivers. Besides, he should climate change be responsible for the fact that glaciers such as the Palisades in Sierra Nevada would melt faster and new gold deposits would be released. In addition, enormous Forest fires, such as those currently prevailing in Canadain recent years has ensured that the soil has loosened and that as yet undiscovered gold has been swept into the rivers as a result of precipitation.

The phenomenon would activate hundreds of hobby gold prospectors to go looking for gold in rivers. The New York Times also reported successes. A man in Placerville, California, found gold worth around 100 US dollars within 20 minutes. Another is said to have given up his job as a police officer to now live as a gold digger. On just a few trips in April, he found $750 worth of gold.

“Great Year”: Prospectors benefit from heavy rainfall and rising temperatures

What harms nature seems to be a boon for gold diggers. Tony Watley, president of a Gold Country Treasure Seekers Club, a club for hobbyists where members meet once a month to showcase their finds, told the New York Times: “It’s going to be a great year, we’re seeing new erosion everywhere .”

The Treasur Seekers had $50,000 worth of gold on their table at their last meeting. A member of the club explains: “We have collected more gold in the last two meetings than I have seen in the last two years.” According to a member of the club, June or July is the best time to Gold, which by the way is a stable protection against inflationto look for when the water level of the rivers is at its lowest.