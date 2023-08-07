VThere was nothing to read about the climate emergency when Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella, together with his counterparts from Greece, Croatia, Portugal, Malta and Slovenia, published a statement on the historic heat waves of this summer shortly before the weekend. But it always sounded alarming: “The extreme natural phenomena are destroying our ecosystems and threatening our daily life, our way of life.” That was just hours before a storm blew up from the Eastern Alps in eastern Italy over the eastern Mediterranean, which on Saturday especially in Slovenia dumping massive amounts of hail and rain, sliding slopes and collapsing a dam – with the inevitable casualties of such natural disasters.

Joachim Müller-Jung Editor in the feuilleton, responsible for the “Nature and Science” department.

Mattarella’s spontaneous initiative was preceded by a telephone conversation with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who reported on the consequences of the unprecedented forest fires in her country. After a few minutes, the two decided to extend the virtual round of talks to the other Mediterranean riparian members of the “Arraiolos Group” – the EU assembly of EU presidents who have representational duties in their respective countries but no executive powers. “We must not lose any more time,” says the statement made public after the ad hoc video conference, all Mediterranean countries must now coordinate and react together. It is supposed to be a “collective effort” to “stop and reverse” the consequences of climate change.

The desert is getting closer

It now seems too late for both. According to climate and earth system research analyses, the European Mediterranean region, or at least large parts of it, has long been destined to expand the catchment area of ​​the Sahel zone to the north. To put it bluntly: the desert will conquer Europe from its most popular holiday areas. After his ad hoc crisis talks with the neighbors, Mattarella clearly formulated what that could mean in concrete terms: Tourism and agriculture, two of the most important economic pillars of the Mediterranean countries, are in danger of sliding into a deep crisis.

Holidaymakers and trading partners should not notice this as much as possible. So the alarm mood has often not reached them. However, the objective signs, and this does not just mean the increasingly chaotic weather, are worrying more and more locals between Portugal and Turkey. People are no longer just looking to the north, from where customers and money come from, but increasingly to North Africa, where the future lies, at least for the respective southern parts of the country, in terms of climate and ecology.