Forest fires have already broken out west of Athens. © Petros Giannakouris/AP/dpa

In northern Italy and the Balkans, it stormed and hailed so heavily that people lost their lives. It was hot in southern Italy and doctors are warning of the next heat wave in Greece.

Rome/Belgrade/Athens – Six dead and more than 200 injured are the result of severe storms in the Balkans and parts of northern Italy. While hurricane gusts raged there and fist-sized hailstones fell, it was hot again in central and southern Italy – and Greece is preparing for up to 45 degrees at the weekend. However, three large forest fires were brought under control.

The Balkans

Two people died in the severe storms in the Croatian capital Zagreb, and two more died in other parts of the country, Croatian television HRT reported. A woman died in northern Bosnia. According to the jutarnji.hr portal, more than 100 people were injured across Croatia, including 60 in Zagreb alone.

In Serbia, the storm triggered more than 200 firefighting operations. And in the small town of Bled, in the foothills of the Slovenian Alps, a tree uprooted by a storm fell on a young couple. The woman died on the spot, the man suffered serious injuries, reported the news portal “24ur.si”.

Italy

Fist-sized hailstones caused severe damage in parts of northern Italy. Around 110 people were injured by hail, broken glass and falls during the storm, said the President of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia.

However, the storm was only one side of the Italian weather. On Thursday, some very high temperatures were measured in southern Italy after the “Caronte” high pressure area peaked on Wednesday.

In the capital Rome it was 36 to 37 degrees, in southern Apulia and on Sardinia and Sicily the 40 degree mark was cracked again in some areas. As of the coming week, parts of Italy will again be very hot, according to the private weather service “ilmeteo.it”.

Greece

In Greece the time has already come tomorrow: Then the third heat wave of this summer with temperatures of over 40 degrees in some places should occur and last at least until Monday. Some meteorologists are even forecasting that the high temperatures will continue until the end of July.

Greece is at the peak of the current heat wave. © Yorgos Karahalis/AP/dpa

At a press conference on Thursday, doctors from the Ministry of Health urgently warned of the dangers of heat: Elderly people and small children are particularly at risk, as are sick and obese people. In general, one should not spend the midday hours outside in the scorching heat.

However, because the wind also dropped in Greece, the fire brigade was able to record successes: the first major forest fires of the year, two of them near Athens and one on the island of Rhodes, were brought under control. However, the authorities are already warning that the risk of forest fires will continue to increase in view of the renewed heat and persistent drought.

Extreme heat waves are increasing due to climate change. The earth has already warmed up by about 1.1 degrees compared to pre-industrial times, in Germany it is even 1.6 degrees. According to research by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the fatal consequences are: depending on the region, more and longer heat waves and droughts or more frequent floods and hurricanes. dpa