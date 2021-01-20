The snow is followed by warmth: Germany is facing a major change in the weather – including the risk of flooding. The weather ticker.

Munich / Wiesbaden – more violent Weather change in Germany: After huge amounts of snow of Bavaria to the south Baden-Württemberg has not only in the south of the republic thaw used.

Weather in Germany: Snow masses are now followed by floods in the southwest

It should get really warm, especially from Tuesday, January 26th, explains the Meteorologist Dominik Jung the portal wetter.net: “We’re talking in the southwest of up to 14 degrees, a lot rain and Squalls *. ”

Everything works together like a large dishwasher.

Young therefore warns of a “major flood” in parts Baden-Württemberg. “Everything works like a big dishwasher, and it washes the snow off into the rivers. Together with the heavy rain, the levels of the rivers rise rapidly, ”he explains Weather expert continue.

So, for example, at Maxau on the Rhine near Karlsruhe in the next week “expected an increase of a good three meters”.

Weather in Germany: Floods between the Rhine, Danube and Lake Constance

Is it up to the Flood control center Baden-Württemberg also rise at the following rivers High water level in the coming week (around December 26th) partly strong:

Weather: Risk of flooding in southwest Germany Where exactly Rhine In places between Worms, Mannheim and Karlsruhe (Maxau). Neckar Between Esslingen and the Black Forest foothills near Horb, Oberndorf and Rottweil. Danube Between Donaueschingen and parts of Upper Swabia south of the Swabian Alb. Lake Constance region On the Schussen between Ravensburg and Friedrichshafen, at the tributaries of the Argen and the Seefelder Aach into Lake Constance.

Weather forecast: Extreme cold comes to a halt in front of Germany

The winter On the other hand, it is "being slowed down more and more", Jung continues: "There will no longer be a flatland winter in January. The extreme cold is exactly before the border to Germany (from Poland, d. Red.) came to a standstill and must now retreat."