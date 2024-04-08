The National Water Commission (WITH WATER) has issued the forecast of climate for today April 8, 2024a very important day in Mexicowell a solar eclipse It will cross a large part of the country with its shadow. The climate presents a scenario of extreme contrasts in various regions of Mexico.

It is expected that a cold front In interaction with a polar trough and the polar jet stream, it generates intense showers in the north of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

These rains could be accompanied by hail, strong gusts of wind and the formation of whirlwinds. In addition, isolated rains are anticipated in Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua. Powerful winds of up to 100 km/h could hit Chihuahua and Durango.

The influence of the subtropical jet stream will cause strong winds and dust devils in the west and center of the country. The “surada“With gusts of 60 to 80 km/h it will affect the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, while Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo will register winds of 40 to 60 km/h.

A low pressure channel in the east and southeast of the country, combined with the humidity of both oceans, will result in rains and showers with electric shocks in these regions.

On the other hand, a hot to very hot environment with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in large areas of Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Morelos, Guerrero, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Be warned about the possible adverse effects of this Extreme weather. High winds could topple trees and structures such as billboards.

WITH WATER urges the population to stay informed about climatic developments and to take additional precautions due to these exceptional weather conditions that will affect large areas of Mexico during the day.