The British Met Office (Met Office) has issued this Monday hundreds of flood alerts in northern and central areas of the country such as Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and Rutland, where emergency services have rescued dozens of people affected by bad weather. The heavy snowfall Last weekend in the country they continued to alter the operation of the means of transport this Monday, with delays of trains and flights at Manchester airport.

The country’s emergency services have declared serious incidents in the county of Leicestershire (center of the country) and in Lincolnshire (north), where emergency services have enabled “operational responses” to deal with “several incidents.” Among them, “multiple roads” have been closed of the areas affected as a result of the floods, while emergency personnel have had to carry out tasks to evacuate trapped students from a school from the town of Edenham, where no one has been injured.

It is expected that weather conditions will worsen during the early hours of this Tuesday and it is expected that the roads will be frozen and pose a potential risk to people’s safety, according to authorities.

The Fire and Rescue Services of the English county of Leicestershire indicated this Monday that they have received more than 200 calls requesting your help And this morning alone, firefighters rescued 56 people from that area of ​​England.

Since last New Year’s Eve, several areas of the United Kingdom have been hit by extreme weather. The latest incidents occurred this weekend, when heavy snowfall caused the closure of runways at some airports and even power outages.