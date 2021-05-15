“Going outside just became unbearable.” This is how the pensioner Judith Saum recently described the end of a dream for the radio station NPR. Actually, she wanted to retire with her husband Doug in Nevada, with a view of the mountains and surrounded by friends. But eventually the couple moved across the country to the other side, to New Hampshire on the east coast. It was the constant bush fires that had made life near Reno so unbearable – Judith Saum couldn’t stand the smoke. This makes the couple one of those millions of Americans who experts now refer to as domestic climate refugees.

Forest and bush fires are becoming more common due to global warming. Families are also drawn north because the air conditioning in their homes is driving up their electricity bills in the ever hotter summers or because the catastrophic floods are flooding their homes over and over again.

The worst forest fires of modern times broke out on the west coast last August. In California they destroyed more than ten thousand buildings, thirty-three people died and a hundred thousand had to leave their homes at times. For many, the fires were the signal to move.

Lost the livelihood

For the second year in a row, more people left the state of California than arrived in 2020. A recent study by Cornell University found that 57 percent of Americans expect to move because of climatic changes or dramatic weather events. And the Urban Institute estimates that 1.2 million people in the United States relocated for reasons related to climate change in 2018 alone.

So far, climate migration has mainly been discussed on a global scale. Worldwide there are already around twenty million refugees who are on their way because environmental disasters and climate changes have robbed them of their livelihoods. Many of the people who come to America from the south of the American continent are not only doing so because of poverty and violence in their home countries – they are also fleeing because the problems have been exacerbated by climate change.









Many of those who moved north in 2018 in the “Caravan”, which was politically instrumentalized by Donald Trump, came from the “dry corridor” of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, in which a devastating drought had begun four years earlier, the hundreds of thousands of hectares of harvest destroyed small farmers and robbed them of their livelihoods.

In the south of the continent, according to some experts, North Americans can watch their own future. The Rhodium Group, a private research and advisory firm, recently sketched a scenario in which the zone in which Americans can comfortably live will shift dramatically north over the next hundred years. Forest fires, such as those occurring annually on the west coast, are forecast to affect more and more states. At the same time, the temperatures and, above all, the humidity along the Mississippi would rise so much that it would hardly be possible to live there.

Temperatures over 35 degrees are expected in the south

Warmer temperatures and less rain will also change agriculture profoundly. Areas that are suitable for growing grain today might not be so in fifty years. The high plains alone, which include Nebraska and western Kansas, for example, produce goods worth around three billion dollars a year. But researchers assume that growing maize or barley could become more and more difficult here. On the other hand, other regions such as North Dakota would experience an agricultural boom because the conditions here could still improve due to the rise in temperature.