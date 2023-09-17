Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer

Split

Germany is experiencing a hot autumn, but the joy will soon be dampened. An ex-hurricane will bring extreme weather conditions early next week.

Munich – Sunday (September 17th) would have been more of a day in midsummer. In some areas it gets up to 30 degrees. A high pressure area over the Mediterranean is responsible for the high temperatures, according to meteorologist Alexander König in the weather forecast weather.com. However, the warm air flow also brings some moisture with it. It could therefore be humid, especially in western Germany.

The prospects at the beginning of the week are less encouraging – there is a threat of storms again. However, the weather remains unstable and then returns to unseasonably high temperatures. Due to the persistent heat, weather experts are concerned about the coming winter.

Low pressure areas and ex-hurricanes bring heavy rain and storms to Germany

While the high pressure areas over Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean are still determining the weather in Germany at the weekend, next week the low pressure areas will take control and lead to a change in the weather. A depression between Iceland and Great Britain is mainly responsible for this. “An ex-hurricane is also getting involved in this low pressure area here“explains meteorologist Alexander König. “Then we’ll get down to business properly.”

Autumn 2023 has two faces and fluctuates between stormy days with cold temperatures and summer heat. © Sylvio Dittrich/imageBROKER/IMAGO

The weather forecast for the next three days predicts storms in northwest Germany. At the beginning of the week there may be thunderstorms and heavy rain across Germany. Hail is loud weather.com also possible. The German Weather Service (DWD) also warns of squalls on the North Sea for Wednesday (September 20th). Temperatures drop to a cool 17 to 22 degrees by midweek.

The hot autumn weather in Germany is a result of climate change

But it doesn’t stay that cool. Towards the end of the week the temperatures will climb again and in southern Germany it will even be really summery again on Thursday (September 21st). The DWD forecasts temperatures of up to 28 degrees for the south and east. In the rest of Germany it gets up to 25 degrees warm.

Many people are probably happy about the many warm, sunny days. But the persistently high temperatures are actually no reason to be happy. The hot autumn is a result of climate change, which is bringing us more and more extreme weather conditions. Some regions will even become uninhabitable in the future due to climate change. (sp)

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by editor Sandra Sporer before publication.