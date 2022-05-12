Home page World

Of: Fairy Halberstadt

India has been hit by extreme weather since March. The heat also leads to forest fires. © Ashwini Bhatia/dpa

Researchers can clearly attribute extreme weather, such as heat waves, to climate change. It is not yet clear whether this also applies to tropical cyclones.

Paris – Scientists have long assumed that climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events such as floods, droughts and heat waves. Thanks to new methods, scientists can now demonstrate concrete connections.

Researchers examined the connection between extreme weather and climate change and on Wednesday (May 11) brought a Media Guide out. Their result: heat waves caused by man-made climate change are already stronger and more likely. In the case of heat waves, there is now “no doubt” about the influence of climate change, said the German climate researcher Friederike Otto from Imperial College London of the afp news agency.

Experts on climate change: Extreme weather is demonstrably man-made

Shortly after or even during a weather event, Otto and her colleagues from the World Weather Attribution (WWA) research group can calculate how much more likely or stronger the event has become as a result of climate change. “Any heatwave in the world is now stronger and more likely due to man-made climate change,” Otto and her co-author Ben Clarke of the University of Oxford write in the report. Germany is also affected by storms and heat waves.

The heat wave in western North America, which caused a temperature record of 49.6 degrees Celsius in Canada last June, was “practically impossible” without climate change, Otto said. The unprecedented heat wave that has been affecting people in India and Pakistan since March is still being investigated, according to the climate researcher. But the bigger picture is clear: If greenhouse gas emissions were to make the Earth two or three degrees warmer than it was in the pre-industrial era, temperatures that are still considered “extreme” today would be perceived as “normal” or “even cool,” he said Otto. So far, average temperatures on earth have risen by around 1.2 degrees, according to the UN.

Drought in Madagascar: Natural weather fluctuations instead of climate change?

According to the WWA calculations, climate change has also increased the probability of flood disasters like last summer on the Ahr and Erft by a factor of nine. In the summer of 2021, many areas in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate were affected by the flood disaster. However, not all environmental disasters can be clearly attributed to climate change. Among other things, less clear statements are currently possible for tropical cyclones such as hurricanes or typhoons.

The risk of flooding increased by a factor of nine last year. According to researchers, the reason is climate change. © Boris Roessler/dpa

According to the researchers, other extreme weather conditions cannot be attributed to climate change at all: They attribute a drought in Madagascar that has been going on for two years, which has brought the south of the East African island state to the brink of famine, to natural weather fluctuations. (fh/afp)