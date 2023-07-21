For my mother Lydia, love

The consequences of the violence and the unsafety they go well beyond certain official numbers. The tolerance with the violencethe empowerment of criminal groups it is breaking the social fabric on a daily basis, dehumanizing its actions, which not only become more violent but also more cruel, and all of this is reflected in daily life.

We must stop giving only the count of victims of violence to delve into its significance. Beyond the more than 161,000 deaths and the 41,000 disappeared so far this six-year termthe unsafety that the population lives is reflected in many other crimes. And those who suffer the most are, without a doubt, the women.

The numbers reflect a kind of parallel reality to the one that is handled every day in the morning, where it is simply ignored, not talked about, what a large part of Mexican society is experiencing, suffering. From January to June of this year, 3,285 crimes with extreme violence were committed and, according to the records of Causa en Común, this represents 24 percent more than in the same period of 2021 and 5 percent more than in 2022.

During the first semester of the year, 990 cases of torture were registered; 310 cases of mutilation, dismemberment and destruction of corpses, and 226 massacres, of those that President López Obrador says no longer exist in Mexico.

Those who suffer the most are women.. According to the Causa en Común report, the murder of women with extreme cruelty is the second most recurring atrocity in the country, with 473 cases, an average of 18 each week, more than two murders of women with extreme cruelty each day. There were 134 others murders of girls, boys and adolescentsabout 22 cases per month.

After torture and murder of women with extreme cruelty, the third most reported atrocity in the Causa en Común report is the mutilation of corpses. The list goes on with violent acts against authorities, massacres, aggravated rape, clandestine graves, burning, assassination of officials, lynching attempts, violence against migrants, slavery, trafficking, forced displacement, murder of journalists, mother seekers and activists.

That violence lives and eats in the home of many Mexicans. Rape is the crime that has grown the most in the country in the last six months, along with domestic violence. In states like Nayarit, rapes have grown by 70 percent in six months, an investigation file is opened every 20 minutes, and another for domestic violence is opened every two minutes. That is the number of reported crimes: imagine the dark figure, the number of rapes and acts of intra-family violence that occur every day and are not reported. The percentage is infinitely higher.

The perception of insecurity survey of the INEGI confirms it. 62.3 percent of Mexicans feel unsafe in their community. But the percentage is very different between men and women. While 54.8 percent of men feel insecure, that percentage rises to 68.6 percent among women.

When we see what is happening in the different areas of the country, there are some terrible numbers: the most insecure cities continue to be, for months, Fresnillo with 92.8 percent and Zacatecas with 91.7 percent. In the state of zacatecas141 atrocities occurred, as described by the Common Cause for extremely violent crimes, including 21 massacres, 23 cases of torture, and 26 violent acts against authority.

The indices are not better in other cities and latitudes: Ciudad Obregón in sonorous It has an index of 90.3 percent, Ecatepec 87.6, Irapuato, which was once a particularly safe city, an 87.3 percent perception of insecurity, and Naucalpan 87.2 percent.

There are also some good experiences: in San Pedro Garza García, in New Lion13.2 percent feel safe, although in Monterrey the number increases dramatically; in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, 19.8 percent and in the Cuajimalpa mayor’s office, 20.4 percent, which explains why both Santiago Taboada and Adrián Rubalcaba aspire to be candidates in the Mexico City.

There are two other very interesting cases: Tampico with 22 percent and Piedras Negras, with 20 percent. Two cities that a few years ago were in a catastrophic situation.

In all these cases the recipe has been the same: relationship between the institutions and society, business participation, construction of strong, well-equipped and paid local police officers, with a lot of intelligence and digitized information, with cameras and close operation. Nobody invents the black thread in security and that is the difference between these numbers and the catastrophic ones in a good part of the country.

