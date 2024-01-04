Home page World

From: John Welte

The Tauern Autobahn has been considered a traffic jam for months due to tunnel renovation. This will be exacerbated over the weekend by several factors.

Salzburg – Five tunnels have been renovated on the Austrian Tauernautobahn A10 Salzburg-Klagenfurt since September last year. There is only one lane between Golling and Pfarrwerfen. Since then, traffic jams have been the order of the day. The situation becomes particularly explosive on the Epiphany weekend: Visitors to the Epiphany jumping event in Bischofshofen on January 5th and 6th come to the wave of return trips from the ski areas and the eastern Adriatic countries. And in Golling on Friday (January 5th) there will be a demonstration by residents annoyed by traffic.

The Tauern Autobahn is currently Austria's number one traffic jam. © IMAGO/Rolf Poss

Non-residents have to stay in traffic jams on the motorway

Since the tunnel renovation began, many drivers have been using the through town of Golling, south of Salzburg, as a secret route, even though only residents are actually allowed to drive here. There are no departures for non-residents. The mayors of the region accuse the motorway operator ASFINAG of not checking the exit barriers from the A10 hard enough – which ASFINAG vehemently denies. On Friday (January 5th), the people of Gollinger will demonstrate against the sheet metal avalanche, and the passage and the motorway slip road will be closed from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday (January 6th) there will be a change of beds in the ski areas, and many holidaymakers and family visitors from the Balkans will also stream north, as will visitors to the Epiphany ski jump in Bischofshofen. ASFINAG spokesman Alexander Holzedl warns: “This weekend will definitely be very busy again.”

Thomas Haider, traffic expert at the ARBÖ mobility club, also explains: “We expect significant delays, especially from the early hours of Saturday morning. It will probably be as bad as Christmas. Drivers must expect a two to three hour delay on the Tauern Autobahn in both directions until the afternoon.” Also

The alternative routes are also not a good idea

The alternative route via Zell am See is also not an alternative: the Schmittentunnel is only passable in the north due to the risk of collapse. According to Haider, the Felbertauernstraße will also be overloaded: “Bavarians in particular know the route as an alternative to the Tauernautobahn and will also use it.”

A screenshot from the ASFINAG homepage shows. There are already delays on the Tauern Autobahn © ASFINAG

He has a tip for ski jumping fans who want to go to Bischofshofen: “The entry ticket on the day of the event is also valid as a ticket for the entire Salzburg transport network.” Information about the current traffic situation is available online at the Homepage ASFINAG.