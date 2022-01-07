Toyota Gazoo Racing wants to build increasingly better motorsport-derived cars that can rely on the expertise built up in the WEC and WRC. Proof of this should be on display at Tokyo Auto Salon, the Japanese tuning fair. First up will be the new GR GT3, a silhouette racer that looks to get the looks of the new Toyota GR86. But we could be wrong, because the teaser photo has been kept very dark on purpose.

GR Yaris with all possible extras

A second teaser that Toyota distributes can be made a bit clearer with a little image editing (see header photo). That is in fact the ‘fully tuned’ GR Yaris, a GR Yaris with all possible upgrades from Toyota Gazoo Racing. We already see a rear wing with gooseneck supports, a hood with a cooling hole and a slightly more extreme front bumper. Presumably, the chassis will also be made a little lower and stiffer.

GR Corolla for soon?

But it doesn’t stop with the GR Yaris, because Toyota plans to (finally) release the GR Corolla on the world soon. The brand has posted a promo video of the GR86 on Instagram, which also shows a GR Corolla in camouflage wrap for a split second, with an image of three pedals just after. Toyota seems to be hinting that its larger hot hatch also comes with a manual gearbox.

By the way, the price of the Toyota GR Corolla should be almost equal to that of the more exclusive GR Yaris, the 272 hp three-cylinder and four-wheel drive would also be carried over. Another reason why 2022 could be better than 2021.