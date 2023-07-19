Tijuana, the largest city in the state of Lower California, It will dawn with cloudy skies, but throughout the day clear skies are expected to predominate. Temperatures will range from 16°C to 27°C during the day, peaking around 1pm. In addition, the wind is expected to blow moderately from the west, with gusts that could reach up to 34 km/h during the afternoon, according to information from the climate provided by the Meteored portal.

On the other hand, in Mexicali, the state capital, extremely hot weather is forecast. Temperatures will fluctuate between 32°C and 48°C throughout the day, peaking at approximately 5:00 PM. Likewise, the wind is expected to blow moderately from the west, with gusts that could reach 33 km/h.

In Cove, a city located on the western coast of Baja California, cloudy intervals will predominate during the day. The temperatures will oscillate between 17°C and 26°C, being the maximum registered around 15:00. The wind, coming from the west, will blow moderately throughout the day, with gusts that could reach 28 km/h during the afternoon.

In Rosarito, also located on the coast of Baja California, a mostly sunny day is expected, although with some cloudy intervals in the early morning. Temperatures will move between 17°C and 22°C during the day, reaching their highest point around 11:00. The wind, coming from the northwest, will blow moderately throughout the day, with gusts that could reach up to 27 km/h during the afternoon.