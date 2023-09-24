Tijuana, Mexicali, Ensenada, Rosarito and other regions of Baja California they prepare for a jclimatic ornament varied this September 25. According to Meteored, the leading weather forecaster, the region will be mostly influenced by clear skies and some clouds during the early hours of the day.

In Tijuana, a mostly sunny day is anticipated, although overcast skies are expected in the early hours of the morning. Temperatures will range between 15°C and 24°C, reaching its highest point around 1:00 p.m. The moderate northwest wind will be a constant, with gusts that may reach up to 36 km/h during the afternoon.

For its part, Mexicali You will experience intense heat conditions. Mostly clear skies forecastwith temperatures ranging between 24°C and 40°C throughout the day. The maximum will be recorded around 4:00 p.m. The winds, also moderate, will blow from the northwest, with gusts of up to 25 km/h in the morning.

In Covevariability in the climate will be present with cloudy intervals. Temperatures will fluctuate between 15°C and 24°C, reaching its peak near 2:00 p.m. Moderate west wind will be predominant, with gusts of up to 32 km/h in the afternoon.

Tecateon the other hand, will enjoy a mostly sunny day with temperatures that will range from 16°C to 30°C. The maximum will be experienced around 2:00 p.m., accompanied by moderate winds from the west, reaching gusts of up to 34 km/h in the afternoon.

Rosarito It will add to the trend of clear skies, although cloudy skies are expected during the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 16°C and 20°C, with the maximum expected around 1:00 p.m. The moderate northwest wind will be constant, with gusts that may reach up to 31 km/h in the afternoon.

In Saint Quentin, the presence of cloudy intervals will dominate much of the day, while the sky will clear during the night. lTemperatures will be between 16°C and 24°C. The winds, coming from the northwest, will gust from 29 to 49 km/h.

Saint Philip, For its part, you will experience a mostly clear sky in the morning and the presence of cloudy intervals in the afternoon. Temperatures will vary between 27°C and 35°C. The north winds will be the protagonists, reaching gusts of up to 26 km/h.

In summary, Baja California faces a day with diverse weather conditions, from the heat in Mexicali to the variability of clouds in some areas. It is essential to be prepared for the temperatures and winds expected in each region. Stay informed and safe on this September 25.