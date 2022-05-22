A red weather alert has been issued for some regions, the highest level corresponding to extreme risk. The Belgian Francois de Rooij who lives in Málaga can have a say in this. ,,We are sitting here at the pool because it is very warm, especially for the time of year,’ he says. ,,It is between 36 and 38 degrees in the shade here. So it’s already very hot in the sun,” says de Rooij.

During the day it is therefore especially important to cool down. ,,Especially in the afternoon, during the siesta, which is really not a luxury, we often sit inside. And then we have the air conditioning on.”

Even in the warmer Spanish resorts, these high temperatures are not common in the spring. “Our horses are also affected by the heat,” says the Belgian. “Of course they are not used to this heat this early in the year.” Van Rooij is also concerned about the weather in the summer, especially if it remains so dry.