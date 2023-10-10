Home page World

Boats lie on the dry ground in the fishing port of Pozzuoli. On the right is the church of Assunta a Mare. © Facebook/Roberto Nizzolini

The super volcano near Naples remained quiet for a few days. But again he shakes up the port city of Pozzuoli. Residents smell sulfur.

Pozzuoli – For almost a week, the super volcano of the Phlegraean Fields had lulled the residents of the port city of Pozzuoli and the neighboring communities to the west of Naples (Italy) into a false sense of security: the number of earthquakes fell drastically from over 140 per day to single-digit values, and this Tremors were so weak that hardly anyone noticed them.

After the moderate earthquakes of the past few months, which fueled fears of a major earthquake or even a catastrophic eruption of the super volcano, calm seemed to have returned.

Super volcano in Italy: It thunders more powerfully under Pozzuoli again

Meanwhile, there is more noticeable rumbling underground again; on Monday (October 9th), twelve tremors were counted within 24 hours, three of them above the threshold of 1 on the Richter scale. These are not tremors that you should worry about per se. But some people feel the quakes, which are preceded by thunder: “It’s like a train traveling fast underground and hitting another train going in the opposite direction,” describes one user on Facebook.

A cloud of steam rises from the Solfatara volcano near Pozzuoli. © Facebook/Enzo Buono

“It smells like sulfur and rotten eggs”

Many citizens report a brutal smell of sulfur in several places, especially in the east of Pozzuoli: “9.18 a.m. earthquake in Via Pisciarelli, it smells terrible,” writes another user. “It smells like sulfur and rotten eggs.” One woman writes: “It smelled so bad that my son didn’t want to eat breakfast.”

People are used to the smell of sulfur in the crater of the Solfatara volcano near Pozzuoli, but at the moment there is also a strong smell of volcanic gas outside. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported on Monday (October 9) in its monthly report for September that volcanic CO₂ outgassing from the ground has increased by a third. Temperatures in the hot springs of Solfatara Crater also “show a slight increasing trend,” it said.

The sea is retreating – the fishing port will soon run out of water

In addition, the residents of Pozzouli are observing that the sea is receding more and more. In fact, the ground beneath your feet is rising out of the sea, which can be seen particularly well at the old fishing port near the church of Assunta a Mare. Grass grows where fishing boats could anchor years ago, and only a few old boats are left bobbing in the mud.

The fishing port of Pozzuoli in 2009. Small cutters could still anchor there. On the right is the church of Assunta a Mare. © Imago Giuseppe Greco/Reda&Co.

The ground continues to swell – photos document the phenomenon

In the neighboring ferry port you can also see how the docking ships are always lower than the access ramps. Since July 2005, the ground has risen 1.15 meters from the sea. The reason is the magma chamber under the supervolcano, in which the pressure has increased.

Soil deformation is accelerating – the cause is unclear, according to experts

It is not entirely clear whether the lava is pushing upwards directly or whether volcanic gas is just escaping and heating groundwater above, which is pushing upwards. Both can lead to devastating volcanic explosions.

According to the authorities, the uplift has accelerated enormously in recent weeks. While an average of 1.5 centimeters of uplift was recently recorded per month, according to the new report from the INGV, Pozzuoli rose a whole centimeter from the sea in just three days at the end of September – that’s an acceleration of 20 times!