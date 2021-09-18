The Greek authorities inaugurated a new refugee camp on the island of Samos with double security wires, cameras, X-rays and magnetic gates. Although it has more robust facilities than those that migrant camps usually have, many organizations accuse the Greek Government of violating freedoms and human rights and warn that the center could increase mental health problems among those who arrive at the venue.

Greece has started its policy of reinforced “control” of migrants. This Saturday, September 18, the first “closed” refugee camp was inaugurated, with reinforced surveillance and isolated from the local population in Samos, one of the Aegean islands.

Barbed wire, surveillance cameras, X-ray scanners and magnetic doors: this is the island’s new refugee center, which will be part of a larger program called Multipurpose Reception and Identification Centers (MPRIC). ).

These establishments have been promoted by the Greek authorities as an improved version of the famous Reception Centers, harshly criticized for their overcrowded conditions, lack of hygiene and neglect of the thousands of migrants who arrive every year on European territory.

“The new closed controlled structure greatly improves living conditions, is outside the urban fabric, has greatly increased security measures to protect beneficiaries, workers, but also local communities,” said the Greek Migration Minister. Notis Mitarachi, during an interview with the EPT channel.

The best known of the Reception Centers is that of Moria, on the island of Lesbos, due to the fire that reduced it to ashes in September 2020. After the events, 13,000 people who remained there without decent living conditions – in a space planned for 2,000 – they were left homeless, waiting for the European Union to decide what to do with them.

This episode did not benefit the image of the Greek Executive, who wanted to overturn the opinion of the local people of the islands. After what happened in Lesbos, the Government sought to create a space with better infrastructure for the displaced.

So now the MPRICs have even brought out air conditioners, toilets, showers, washing machines, running water and even a basketball court. But human rights organizations denounce that after the new arrangements there is a glimpse of a greater restriction of the freedoms of asylum seekers.

The measures and living conditions of the new refugee camps

Faced with the dilemma, questions about what freedoms asylum seekers will have to leave and enter the new compound abound among organizations that defend the rights of migrants.

Although as of Monday – the day scheduled for the transfer to the new center – many refugees will abandon the rudimentary tents, mountains of garbage and plagues of rats that characterize the camps that have so far received the migrants, these people will face from then to a new regime.

With an electronic pass as identification, those displaced from the center will not be able to leave the premises from 8 in the afternoon until 8 in the morning, since the doors will be closed and, if they do not show up, they could face disciplinary measures.

A man lies on a bed in a makeshift camp next to the Samos refugee camp on the island of Samos, on November 1, 2020. © Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP

MSF warns of mental health consequences for refugees

Experts point out that its location on the island of Samos is already isolated enough to restrict the freedom of its residents, some of them stuck for years on the island and unable to work or go to school.

Various organizations and aid groups have expressed concern about the structure of the new camps in isolated locations and the confinement of residents.

“We can say that this is a prison,” said an Afghan refugee, anonymously, of the new residence.

During the last 5 years, we have heard many nice words, but what we continue to see is just increasingly restrictive policies & camps designed to further isolate people. Are the #EU leaders deaf to the harm they are causing to #people seeking asylum in #Greece? 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/GzZJAIsjjA – MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) September 17, 2021



The Médecins Sans Frontières organization is especially concerned about the mental health of the people in these refugee camps. They warn that between April and August 2021, 64% of the new patients who came to his mental health department in the center of Samos had suicidal thoughts. Many accuse a situation of stress for thinking about living behind bars and not having freedom of movement.

“The new center is the perfect illustration of the European Union (EU) policy on migration: holding and detaining people fleeing violence and punishing them for wanting to be safe. It is a shame,” lamented Patrick Wieland, Coordinator of Doctors Without Borders in Samos.

The representative of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Greece, Mireille Girard, also expressed her reservations regarding this new plan.

“The word ‘closed’ appears often and this is worrying (…) asylum seekers need protection, they are not criminals or a risk to the community, they are people who need help,” Girard told AFP news agency .

Furthermore, within the centers, situations of violence are almost daily. Women as refugees or processing their application have a double barrier: that of living restricted and also facing harassment, according to reports by Nathalie Savaricas, the France 24 correspondent in Greece.

Accusations of the European Union for its immigration policy

The Samos camp is the first of several on the Aegean islands. It will be followed by fourth more in Leros, Lesbos, Kos, Chios and the European Union is who is behind its financing, since it has committed to 276 million euros for its construction.

The reason: Greece is the country that receives the most migrant arrivals by sea from neighboring Turkey. After years of complaints to the other member countries of the European Union about the lack of a common policy regarding the arrival of migrants, the Greek Government launched the construction of a 40-kilometer wall on its border with Turkey and also carries out campaigns to discourage the arrival of migrants to the country.



This photo shows the new multipurpose center for the reception and identification of migrants, funded by the EU, on the island of Samos (Greece), on September 18, 2021, during its inauguration. Samos will be the first of five new “closed” migrant camps. It has a detention center and can only be accessed through an electronic chip. © Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP

For example, in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Migration is conducting a campaign on what life is like for illegal migrants in the country requesting international protection. By methods like this, activists accuse the migration policy of the European Union as “criminal”.

The Greek security forces are accused of spending years irregularly returning thousands of migrants to Turkey, some even with their papers in order, who are captured in the country and taken to the Evros river, on the border with Turkey.

The immigration policy problem in the area is nothing short of serious. In February 2020, Ankara decided to stop accepting the return of irregular immigrants who did not have refugee status, breaking with what it had promised in the agreement signed with the European Union in March 2016 and refused to continue being the “backyard “of migrants seeking to reach the old continent. Since then, reports of illegal returns of migrants number in the thousands.

The negotiations between the European Union and Turkey at the moment are tense and experts believe that the latter now has greater power in the negotiation and that it is now in their hands to decide whether to let the migrants pass to Europe, and Greece in particular.

For its part, the European Union is afraid to see a scene like the one in 2015, when thousands of Syrian refugees arrived in Europe seeking asylum and fleeing the bloody war in their country. Several Western powers refuse to face a new migrant crisis.

Along these lines, on September 17 a summit was held in Athens, attended by the main Mediterranean leaders. In this, the seven heads of State and Government of Southern Europe, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, promised to “not leave Greece alone” with the reception of migrants if a case similar to that of 2015 arose.

With EFE, AFP and local media