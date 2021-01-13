The corona numbers are high in Mallorca. The Balearic government is therefore imposing a – at first glance – very unusual Covid-19 rule on the popular holiday island of the Germans.

Munich / Palma de Mallorca – Hard, harder, tough: The Spanish holiday island Mallorca has in the Corona pandemic because of increasing new infections Covid-19 rules drastically tightened again.

Even more: The Balearic regional government forbids the Mallorcans and their guests even a human reaction.

Means: From now on, all passengers on public transport should be silent and no longer speak to each other in order to further minimize the risk of infection. The following applies to public transport Balearic island has been one for a long time Mask requirement.

Because of the high Coronavirus– Case numbers the regional government had issued a new ordinance for this Tuesday (January 12) – and in the so-called Official Journal of the Balearic Islands released. That reports the Mallorca Newspaper.

Since December 15th it’s in Mallorca the Corona warning level 4 imposed that this stands for “extreme risk”. But that was it with the new and tightened ones Covid-19 measures not yet. These are summarized:

Passengers should no longer speak to each other in public transport. Contact restrictions due to Covid-19: Private meetings are only allowed in one and the same household. Couples and people in need of care are excluded.

are only allowed in one and the same household. Couples and people in need of care are excluded. Meet with friends and relatives as well as day trips are prohibited.

and relatives as well as day trips are prohibited. Restaurants, bars and cafes must now also close their serving areas outdoors. Only the sale of food and drinks to go is permitted.

must now also close their serving areas outdoors. Only the sale of food and drinks to go is permitted. Smoke on the street is only in compliance with the Distance rules allowed (decided a long time ago).

on the street is only in compliance with the allowed (decided a long time ago). Between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. corona a night curfew (decided for a long time). Now, however, citizens are being asked to voluntarily be home from 8 p.m.

The new measures apply from Wednesday, January 13th, for at least two weeks. (pm)